Longtime Hawks PR man Arthur Triche, who worked with the team when Smith was covering it, told ESPN, “He was my friend before he took the job here, and he became my best friend. “He was my sidekick on the road, and people probably thought I was giving him company secrets, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. He was always telling me what was going on.”
January 27, 2021 | 4:06 am EST Update
Bulls not moving Zach LaVine?
Two things: Nobody is, or should be, untouchable on this roster. And at least for now, word around the league is that the Bulls aren’t looking to move LaVine. Why would they? As you say, he’s playing on an All-Star level and on a value contract.
Isaiah Thomas: I’m working every day, patiently waiting for a team to pull the trigger and give me opportunities. So, I’m feeling really good. I’m happy where I’m at physically, I’m happy where I’m at mentally and you know, just just really playing the waiting game while watching basketball and doing the things I normally do.
Isaiah Thomas: Yes, I hired Bernie Lee. You know, that was a tough decision for me because Excel has been everything for me the last five years, they’ve been more of a family to me. And Sam Goldfeder is somebody that I have so much respect for. I just felt like I needed new energy. And I needed something new. So it was mutually agreed on that we parted ways and there’s no hard or bad feelings towards what that group has done for me and how they worked for me the last five years, so I can’t thank them enough.
Erie BayHawks: Breaking News: We’ve acquired guard Jacob Evans & forward Omari Spellman. Read more here: https://tinyurl.com/y4x8suuw
Kelly Iko: John Wall on if he’s spoken with Wizards head coach Scott Brooks: “Guys have my number, I have those guys numbers. If they wanted to talk to or reach out to me, they had the opportunity to. It’s almost two months since that’s happened. It is what it is.”
Ava Wallace: John Wall was asked what it’s like to be having fun again playing basketball, with the Rockets on a little win streak. “To be somewhere where you’re wanted, that’s the most important thing.”
Adam Wexler: Here’s @Russell Westbrook when asked about vouching for Silas as HC & what he liked about him when he was with the #Rockets this offseason. “…we’re fine, had a good relationship & I know he’s going to do an amazing job as a head coach.” (more in video below) pic.twitter.com/h5FNWXsEOU