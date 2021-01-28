USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Kris Dunn (right ankle surge…

8 hours ago via ChrisKirschner

More on Kris Dunn Injury

2 weeks ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery on Dec. 29) had his walking boot removed today, the Hawks announce, and he has progressed into weight-bearing rehabilitation + modified form shooting. He'll be reviewed in two weeks.
1 month ago via NBA.com
Kris Dunn to undergo surgery
1 month ago via NBA.com
While showing steady improvement from the cartilage disruption in his right knee, Dunn began experiencing discomfort in his right ankle and low back as his on-court loads increased. A recent MRI revealed loose cartilage inhibiting his range of motion in the ankle and creating compensations in his knees and low back.
2 months ago via KLChouinard
2 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Per the Hawks, Kris Dunn has cartilage disruption in his right knee and can do modified workouts. Okongwu still has inflammation in his sesamoid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. Snell has inflammation in his right cuboid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. pic.twitter.com/p0Ud2j9gQB
http://twitter.com/sarah_k_spence/status/1333517882152660995
4 months ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: Marc Eversley said Kris Dunn “is on the road, rehabbing by himself,” which the Bulls support. Bulls have a decision on whether to extend a qualifying offer to Dunn.
4 months ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports
8 months ago via KCJHoop
11 months ago via DarnellMayberry
11 months ago via NBA.com
Kris Dunn out at least a month
Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn underwent an MRI and re-examination on Friday, Feb. 14 by Dr. Brian Cole at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. He will continue his current rehabilitation program of his medial collateral ligament sprain for the next 4-6 weeks before progressing to functional training. A determination will be made at that time if additional treatment is required.
11 months ago via JCowleyHoops
Joe Cowley: Kris Dunn will stay on his current program to rehab the right MCL over the next 4-6 weeks, and then the Bulls will determine if any further procedures need to take place, according to Bulls. Basically, as already mentioned on these very pages, Dunn is likely done for the year.
12 months ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports
Kris Dunn done for the season?
The Bulls haven't officially updated Dunn's status since Feb. 4 when they said the guard's sprained right MCL would be re-examined in two weeks. But sources said there's growing belief that Dunn will miss the remainder of the season with the injury, which occurred when Thaddeus Young took a charge and inadvertently crashed into Dunn's knee on the first possession of a Jan. 31 road game against the Nets.
12 months ago via BobbyMarks42
Bobby Marks: Chicago confirms that guard Kris Dunn has a medial collateral ligament sprain of his right knee. The guard is 6 starts away from reaching starter criteria and seeing his $4.6M Qualifying Offer this offseason increase to $7.1M.
12 months ago via NBA.com
Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn injured his right knee in the first quarter of Friday night's game at the Brooklyn Nets. He underwent an MRI and clinical exam at Rush Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 1 which confirmed the initial diagnosis of a medial collateral ligament sprain. Dunn will be reexamined following an initial two-week phase of immobilization and physical therapy. The definitive treatment and timetable will be determined over that time frame as symptoms improve.
12 months ago via KCJHoop
12 months ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: Thad Young said he felt bad because his head smashed into Kris Dunn's knee after Young took charge. In his 13th season, Young said he'd never seen game start with such a play.
12 months ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: Boylen on Dunn on the court: "Kris does things in our system that are big pillars of our system – the defense, the running game, the driving and attacking that we do, the paint touches that we get. So we’re going to have to find that other places and move forward."
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: Dunn, Porter out vs. Raptors. LaVine doubtful.
2 years ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: Jim Boylen said Zach LaVine will warm up and see how he feels. Dunn is probable.
2 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
Mike McGraw: Boylen said Kris Dunn is questionable for Sat with back injury. Porter doubtful with shoulder. #Bulls
2 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
Mike McGraw: Boylen says Kris Dunn (migraine) will travel with team to Memphis today. Says both Dunn and Porter (leg strain) questionable for Wed. #Bulls
2 years ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: Kris Dunn and Otto Porter Jr. will not play against the Bucks tonight. Ryan Arcidiacono will start at point, Jim Boylen said.
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via DarnellMayberry
2 years ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: Jim Boylen said Kris Dunn practiced. Missed last game before break with back contusion. RoLo’s flight back from break delayed and arrived late.
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via suntimes_hoops
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via suntimes_hoops
2 years ago via DarnellMayberry
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: Jim Boylen said Dunn and Portis will play 20-24 minutes.
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via DarnellMayberry
2 years ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: Kris Dunn says he has been told he will come off the bench tonight against Sacramento. He has not been given a minute range.
2 years ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: Bobby Portis and Kris Dunn will not play for the Bulls tonight against the Celtics. Boylen said he expects them back “soon, any day.”
2 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
2 years ago via DarnellMayberry
2 years ago via suntimes_hoops
2 years ago via suntimes_hoops
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via ESPN
Hoiberg said that Bobby Portis and Kris Dunn felt "okay" after participating in the non-contact portions of yesterday's practice. "They are still a ways away," Hoiberg said. "We are not going to get too far ahead of ourselves with those guys, being injuries to their knees." Hoiberg said they'll both participate in workouts today that are "a lot more strenuous than the non contact stuff yesterday."
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
2 years ago via suntimes_hoops
2 years ago via DarnellMayberry
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via DarnellMayberry
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn are done for season, per Bulls. Not enough time/practices to get them in game shape.
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via vgoodwill
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
3 years ago via NickFriedell
3 years ago via NickFriedell
Nick Friedell: Fred is hopeful that Kris Dunn will be back at practice full-time early next week. Fred reiterates Bulls will support Dunn if he wants to play in Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend.
3 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: Kris Dunn, wearing braces, in first comments since concussion: “Scary fall. But I played football. I’ll be OK.” No timetable for return.
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
Mike McGraw: #Bulls say Kris Dunn was not a full participant at @windycitybulls practice today. Sounds like he’s just getting back to physical activity post-concussion.
3 years ago via chicagobulls
3 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
Mike McGraw: Hoiberg says Kris Dunn (concussion) still has symptoms, no timetable for return; LaVine’s minutes expected to rise to 26-28 on Fri vs Lakers. #Bulls
3 years ago via vgoodwill
Vincent Goodwill: Kris Dunn will also miss Monday’s game against the Pelicans with a concussion
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via NBA.com
3 years ago via vgoodwill
Vincent Goodwill: After a second round of tests, Kris Dunn has been diagnosed with a concussion, according to sources. As of now he won't be traveling with the team and will be evaluated at a later date
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: Late change to the Bulls’ lineup: Kris Dunn is out with left patella tendonitis. Jerian Grant will start.
3 years ago via ESPN
3 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
Mike McGraw: Hoiberg says Kris Dunn and Paul Zipser should play tonight vs OKC. #Bulls
3 years ago via DarnellMayberry
Darnell Mayberry: Hoiberg says Dunn will be primary backup PG if he is available tonight. No real minute restriction. Depends how he feels. #BullsNation
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via highkin
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via Chicago Tribune
With Kris Dunn's finger injury, expect that to change. Hoiberg has said Valentine will draw some minutes at backup point guard. "As long as Denzel is out there making simple plays, we'll be fine," Hoiberg said. "The one thing about this offense is there's built-in pressure releases. So if he's getting pressured, there are other guys who can get into the offense and initiate."
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via vgoodwill
3 years ago via KCJHoop
3 years ago via Chicago Tribune
Kris Dunn out at least two weeks
3 years ago via Chicago Tribune
3 years ago via vgoodwill
Vincent Goodwill: Dunn dislocated his finger, headed straight to the locker room. From the reaction of his teammates, I’m guessing it wasn’t pretty
4 years ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune
On Thursday, for the first time since injuring his right hand, point guard Kris Dunn was able to do some shooting without any protective bandaging. It is another step for Dunn, who originally hurt the hand in the Wolves’ victory over Orlando Jan. 30. He played briefly in the following game, vs. Cleveland, but has not played since.
4 years ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Dunn said Thursday he hopes to be back before the All-Star Game break . The Wolves have four more games before the break, starting with Friday’s game against New Orleans.
4 years ago via JerryZgoda
4 years ago via Kyle_Ratke
4 years ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Wolves rookie point guard Kris Dunn, who played in just two NBA Summer League games last month after sustaining a concussion during early action — thus missing out on the young Wolves’ run to the championship game — said Thursday he’s healthy and back on the court. Dunn, who is in New Jersey with other first-year league players for the NBA’s Rookie Transition Program, said in a phone interview Thursday, “I feel great. I’m back on court. I’m just working to get better for training camp, but I’m definitely back.”
5 years ago via DWolfsonKSTP

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Kris Dunn Injury
More HoopsHype Rumors
January 28, 2021 | 9:34 pm EST Update
January 28, 2021 | 8:13 pm EST Update
Home