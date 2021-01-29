USA Today Sports

“I’ve obviously seen it. I’ve seen a lot more tal…

36 mins ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
“I’ve obviously seen it. I’ve seen a lot more talking about fouls this year and me just being able to draw fouls and the way I’m drawing them,” Young told Yahoo Sports. “If you look at my track history going back to high school, I averaged 42 points and I’m pretty sure I shot 17 free throws a game. And in college, I led the country in free throws my freshman year. I’ve always been able to know how to get to the free-throw line. It’s little things like that people are pointing out this year, but it’s stuff I’ve been doing my whole life.”

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 29, 2021 | 6:58 am EST Update

Trae Young: No beef with John Collins

On a young team, those sort of gripes are routine across the league. But Young insists the episode was overblown. “Of course if there’s anything out there publicly, I always go directly to [that person],” Young relayed to Yahoo Sports. “As for the John [Collins] incident, me and him talked about it as soon as it got out the next day and we were both confused. It just got out and it was over a regular film session. So there’s no beef or anything in there to begin with. There hasn’t been any locker room issues on my side. Anything that people were saying about locker room issues, there hasn’t been one. It’s all about our team and how we’ve been trying to get better in film sessions.”
36 mins ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 10 more rumors
The inherent benefits of the Knicks raises the question: Would winning make a difference? “Oh, massively. Massive to the revenue,” said one executive who has worked for the organization and asked not to be named. “We were awful, and we still defied gravity on all our major revenue streams.” Winning would make an already attractive arena and TV sponsorship opportunity fetch a premium, while luxury box leases would go up, and the ability to charge more for the typical seat would skyrocket. The company formulated extensive plans to capitalize on the team rising to elite heights in the league, the executive added, “But we never got any good.”
36 mins ago via Brendan Coffey @ Yahoo! Sports

, Uncategorized

,

In the NBA world the announcement generated little buzz—the tweet from the team announcing the investment generated nine total retweets in over a year. But there are clues Plotkin and Sundheim had made a significant commitment. Not only was Jordan quoted at some length in a press release announcing the transaction, but in it he clarified that he would remain in charge of basketball operations, and that his new investors shared Jordan’s “commitment to Charlotte and the Carolinas.” Only massive investors get to influence things like who runs the team, or where it’s located. In Wall Street circles, the investment was huge news, and not only because Plotkin and Sundheim were doing business with Michael Jordan. Wall Street sources tell TrueHoop it’s not a total surprise that Jordan picked Plotkin and Sundheim as partners. “Gabe, he’s the golden boy,” said one hedge fund manager by phone on Wednesday.
36 mins ago via Henry Abbott @ TrueHoop

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home