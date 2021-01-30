All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Chris Kirschner: Hawks say De’Andre Hunter (right kne… shares share tweet pin sms send email 50 mins ago – via Twitter ChrisKirschner Chris Kirschner: Hawks say De’Andre Hunter (right knee discomfort) will not return to tonight’s game. Injuries, Uncategorized Injuries, De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email