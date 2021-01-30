Sarah K. Spencer: “That won’t be an issue. He’ll be an All-Star,” Lloyd Pierce says of Trae Young. Says the question is, can the Hawks have a few other guys named All-Stars as well? Points to Clint Capela, John Collins and De’Andre Hunter.
January 30, 2021 | 7:10 pm EST Update
Marvin Bagley to play primarily at power foward
Jason Jones: Luke Walton said with Richaun Holmes playing well and Hassan Whiteside healthy, the plan is to leave Marvin Bagley III primarily at power forward with Harrison Barnes getting the minutes at PF that don’t go to Bagley. Bagley played a lot of center after injuries last season.
Ira Winderman: Kings coach Luke Walton on Hassan Whiteside, “He’s a fantastic teammate. He brings a great energy. He has a playful spirit about him.”
Anthony Chiang: Kings coach Luke Walton said he thinks the Heat will “instantly turn into a much better team as they get their guys back.” Jimmy Butler back tonight, and Tyler Herro available again after making his return on Thursday.
Alex Schiffer: Shumpert has numerous ties to the Nets roster. Played with Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Jeff Green in Cleveland. Played for Mike D’Antoni in Houston and New York, the former of which with James Harden, the latter with Nets assistant Amar’e Stoudemire.
Tim Bontemps: Anthony Davis, who is questionable to play tonight against the Celtics, is out here getting shots up and playing some defense ahead of the game. LeBron James is also questionable.
January 30, 2021 | 6:51 pm EST Update
Iman Shumpert back to Nets
Shams Charania: Free agent Iman Shumpert is finalizing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.