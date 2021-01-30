USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: “That won’t be an issue. He’ll be an All-Star,” Lloyd Pierce says of Trae Young. Says the question is, can the Hawks have a few other guys named All-Stars as well? Points to Clint Capela, John Collins and De’Andre Hunter.

January 30, 2021 | 7:10 pm EST Update

Marvin Bagley to play primarily at power foward

Jason Jones: Luke Walton said with Richaun Holmes playing well and Hassan Whiteside healthy, the plan is to leave Marvin Bagley III primarily at power forward with Harrison Barnes getting the minutes at PF that don’t go to Bagley. Bagley played a lot of center after injuries last season.
19 mins ago via mr_jasonjones

19 mins ago via Alex__Schiffer

January 30, 2021 | 6:51 pm EST Update
