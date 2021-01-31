De’Andre Hunter, who has emerged as the Atlanta Hawks’ second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
January 31, 2021 | 5:52 am EST Update
Kings upset with refs after loss to Heat
In a back-and-forth game, the Kings shot just 5-of-11 from the free throw line. They certainly could have hit more than five, but let’s get back to those 11 attempts. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler hit 14-of-16 from the stripe on his own. Overall, the Heat outshot the Kings 26-11 at the line … in a one point game. “One player on their team made more free throws than our whole team shot,” coach Luke Walton said. “It’s going to be hard to win when that’s happening. We stayed in attack mode, that’s all we can do.”
“If I go to the rim and there can be contact and not be a foul, then I feel like if they go to the rim and there is contact, then there shouldn’t be a foul,” De’Aaron Fox explained after the loss. Both the Kings and Heat scored an identical 42 points in the paint. Sacramento shot 21-of-34 in the key and Miami shot 21-for-35. It was a physical game, especially at the rim, but one team struggled to get calls and the other did not.
“If it was consistently a no-call or a foul, then I would be fine with it,” Fox said. “But I don’t think the whistle was consistent on both ends, so that’s where the frustration comes from, at least on my end. I don’t want to speak for anybody else.” The Kings came into the night fourth in the league in free throw attempts at 25.5 per game. That’s a tremendous improvement over the 20.3 attempts they averaged last season.
Kerr knows navigating the 24-7 news cycle is “the flip side” of life in the league and part of his and the players’ jobs, but he admitted Friday on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon, Ratto & Kolsky” that Oubre deserved transparency in this case because the Warriors weren’t shopping him. “I think it’s important for guys to accept it because in the modern life that we live there’s just going to be constant scrutiny and judgment and rumors and all kinds of stuff,” Kerr said. “But I did feel compelled to tell everybody exactly what happened, which was, somebody called us, there wasn’t even an offer made and all of a sudden, it’s on the internet. So that stuff is frustrating when it happens.”
Nets sign Iman Shumpert
The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Iman Shumpert. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Shumpert (6’5, 215) most recently appeared in an NBA game with the Nets last season after signing with Brooklyn on Nov. 13, 2019. He appeared in 13 games and recorded averages of 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per contest prior to being waived by the Nets on Dec. 12, 2019. In 459 career games (246 starts) split between Brooklyn (2019), Houston (2019), Sacramento (2018-19), Cleveland (2015-18) and New York (2011-15), the 30-year-old has registered averages of 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.0 minutes per game. Shumpert has also appeared in 79 career postseason games with the Knicks, Cavaliers and Rockets and won an NBA Championship with Cleveland in 2016.
Nick Friedell: Pistons swingman Rodney McGruder just went all the way down near the Warriors tunnel after the game and was yelling at some Warriors players as they made their way off the floor. He had to be pushed back a couple times by Pistons staffers because he was getting heated.
Nick Friedell: Kerr said he isn’t sure what happened with Rodney McGruder coming at the Warriors tunnel postgame. The league will no doubt be looking into that exchange soon given the protocols in place.
Wes Goldberg: Draymond Green on the kerfuffle after the game: “When the f— Rodney McGruder become a tough guy? Everybody in the league tough these days. It’s crazy. I’ve seen a lot of tough guys this year. … But I know nobody is scared of Rodney McGruder. Are you kidding me?” Full clip: pic.twitter.com/Tw5U7Mf7SB