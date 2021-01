Kerr knows navigating the 24-7 news cycle is “the flip side” of life in the league and part of his and the players’ jobs, but he admitted Friday on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon, Ratto & Kolsky” that Oubre deserved transparency in this case because the Warriors weren’t shopping him. “I think it’s important for guys to accept it because in the modern life that we live there’s just going to be constant scrutiny and judgment and rumors and all kinds of stuff,” Kerr said. “But I did feel compelled to tell everybody exactly what happened, which was, somebody called us, there wasn’t even an offer made and all of a sudden, it’s on the internet. So that stuff is frustrating when it happens.”