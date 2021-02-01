USA Today Sports

5 hours ago via LakersReporter
Mike Trudell: Vogel was asked about Rajon Rondo prior to the tipoff, and said they’d be ready for a “classic Rondo night … we really miss him around here. He was a big part of our culture last year.” Wonder how many of LAL’s plays Rondo will call out tonight…

February 1, 2021 | 9:47 pm EST Update
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 23rd postponement of the season … and its first in February after 21 last month: Detroit at Denver tonight is off because the Pistons, due to contact tracing, can’t dress the requisite eight players …

2 hours ago via TheSteinLine

