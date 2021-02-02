Jovan Buha: Final: Lakers 107, Hawks 99 The Lakers finish their seven-game road trip 5-2 and improve to 16-6 overall. Anthony Davis had 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting. LeBron James had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. Vogel uses a 9-man rotation again. Up next: vs. Denver on Thursday.
February 1, 2021 | 9:47 pm EST Update
COVID-19 positive within the Pistons organization caused Denver game postponement
Omari Sanfoka II: Someone within the Pistons organization tested positive, I’m told. With four games left on their road trip, unclear what the rest of the trip will look like. Depends on contact tracing
Mike Singer: Source: The positive/inconclusive on the Pistons was NOT Mason Plumlee or Jerami Grant, who multiple Nuggets players interacted with.
Harrison Wind: Several Nuggets equipment and game day staffers were cleaning up the court and surrounding areas just now. Nuggets head equipment manager Sparky Gonzales just instructed all of them to leave the floor and go get tested, wherever that’s done inside Ball Arena.
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 23rd postponement of the season … and its first in February after 21 last month: Detroit at Denver tonight is off because the Pistons, due to contact tracing, can’t dress the requisite eight players …
Rod Boone: PJ Washington (right foot sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. Landed awkwardly on Jimmy Butler’s foot in the third quarter and was in immediate pain.