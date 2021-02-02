USA Today Sports

Jovan Buha: Final: Lakers 107, Hawks 99 The Lakers fini…

2 hours ago via jovanbuha
Jovan Buha: Final: Lakers 107, Hawks 99 The Lakers finish their seven-game road trip 5-2 and improve to 16-6 overall. Anthony Davis had 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting. LeBron James had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. Vogel uses a 9-man rotation again. Up next: vs. Denver on Thursday.

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 1, 2021 | 9:47 pm EST Update
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 23rd postponement of the season … and its first in February after 21 last month: Detroit at Denver tonight is off because the Pistons, due to contact tracing, can’t dress the requisite eight players …

2 hours ago via TheSteinLine

Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Game Postponements
Home