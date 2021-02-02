USA Today Sports

The Hawks also widely signaled that 2018 first-round pick Kevin Huerter was available via trade prior to draft night. Atlanta would need to include Tony Snell and one other smaller contract to match Beal’s salary. Adding John Collins would make the money work, and if the Wizards are willing to sign him to the max-level contract sources say he desires in his upcoming restricted free agency, Atlanta holds all of its first-rounders plus the Oklahoma City Thunder’s lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.

February 2, 2021 | 10:32 am EST Update
The raw financial impact of playing the game is immediately unclear. Because the league reduced the regular season by 10 games and doesn’t have a separate All-Star Game television deal, the league could also have generated more revenue by filling the weekend with more regular-season games. The NBA and NBPA share roughly a 50-50 split in Basketball Related Income. The NBA has made the All-Star event mandatory for players in the past, but much of the pandemic, including the Orlando restart and the 2020-2021 regular season, have included opt-out clauses. That’s believed to be part of the discussions around the All-Star Game too, sources said.
The NBA has a midseason break set for March 5th through the 10th. The league is pursuing a truncated 72-game regular season schedule, which includes a second-half schedule that has yet to be announced. NBPA president Chris Paul has been an advocate of the Atlanta All-Star Game idea, including a plan to use the game to benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities and COVID-19 relief, sources said. Nevertheless, this is an idea that has been met with resistance and skepticism among both players and team executives. Even with protocol safeguards around the game, many see it as an unnecessary risk for the league, players and support personnel. The travel and safety protocols are expected to be similar to a regular-season NBA game — flying in the night before on a private plane and flying out after the game.
February 2, 2021 | 10:18 am EST Update

Bradley Beal expresses he wants to remain with the Wizards

Beal has so far expressed he wants to remain in Washington and has not indicated he prefers to be traded, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic. The Wizards, in turn, have no interest in trading him. Amid calls from the general public and even ones from around the league that a team at the bottom of the standings would be best off dealing its prized player, Washington has made it clear it has no plans to move him.
He is privately frustrated and confused with the perpetual portrayal of his situation, according to sources familiar with his thinking. After seeing other players take criticism for requesting to leave teams, those sources say Beal feels he’s getting nitpicked for choosing to stay in D.C., where he began his NBA career in 2012. He felt similarly when he signed an extension in October 2019. Speculation about his future has swirled since before then.
