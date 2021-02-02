Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he expects the NBA will be involved in the process. Vogel said he didn’t see the incident but added it has no place at a game during the pandemic. “If that happened, then it certainly exposed something with regard to having fans in the pandemic,” Vogel said. “You obviously can’t have fans taking their masks down and shouting at our players with the virus out there during these times. So, I really don’t know what happened during that play, just relying on what you told me, but I’m sure the league will take a good look at it.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day