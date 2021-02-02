As the matter escalated, referees stopped play, and security approached the fans before escorting them out of the building. Before exiting through the tunnel, Juliana Carlos looked back and stuck both of her middle fingers in the air. The Athletic reached out to Juliana and Chris Carlos for comment, but neither responded. “I do not know how long this will take,” Koonin said. “It’s the first time I’ve experienced something like this. There’s a protocol. The NBA has a code of conduct (placard) on every chair in the building. This is an NBA matter that obviously we’re involved in. There are NBA security people at every game at every arena in the country.”
