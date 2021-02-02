The Lakers were not leaving Atlanta until Tuesday, and that was going to allow Harrell more time to spend with his kids and the rest of his family. “It’s a big excitement. I really get to get out there and just be able to see my family,” he said. “It’s been tough with the COVID and travel and different things like that. I don’t try to have my kids or run the risk of having any harm. Just being able to be around them and just feel that energy the past two days that I had with them. I’m about to go spend the rest of the night with them leading up to us leaving tomorrow.”
