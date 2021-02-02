USA Today Sports

2 hours ago via Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times
The Lakers were not leaving Atlanta until Tuesday, and that was going to allow Harrell more time to spend with his kids and the rest of his family. “It’s a big excitement. I really get to get out there and just be able to see my family,” he said. “It’s been tough with the COVID and travel and different things like that. I don’t try to have my kids or run the risk of having any harm. Just being able to be around them and just feel that energy the past two days that I had with them. I’m about to go spend the rest of the night with them leading up to us leaving tomorrow.”

February 2, 2021 | 10:32 am EST Update
The raw financial impact of playing the game is immediately unclear. Because the league reduced the regular season by 10 games and doesn’t have a separate All-Star Game television deal, the league could also have generated more revenue by filling the weekend with more regular-season games. The NBA and NBPA share roughly a 50-50 split in Basketball Related Income. The NBA has made the All-Star event mandatory for players in the past, but much of the pandemic, including the Orlando restart and the 2020-2021 regular season, have included opt-out clauses. That’s believed to be part of the discussions around the All-Star Game too, sources said.
The NBA has a midseason break set for March 5th through the 10th. The league is pursuing a truncated 72-game regular season schedule, which includes a second-half schedule that has yet to be announced. NBPA president Chris Paul has been an advocate of the Atlanta All-Star Game idea, including a plan to use the game to benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities and COVID-19 relief, sources said. Nevertheless, this is an idea that has been met with resistance and skepticism among both players and team executives. Even with protocol safeguards around the game, many see it as an unnecessary risk for the league, players and support personnel. The travel and safety protocols are expected to be similar to a regular-season NBA game — flying in the night before on a private plane and flying out after the game.
February 2, 2021 | 10:18 am EST Update

Bradley Beal expresses he wants to remain with the Wizards

Beal has so far expressed he wants to remain in Washington and has not indicated he prefers to be traded, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic. The Wizards, in turn, have no interest in trading him. Amid calls from the general public and even ones from around the league that a team at the bottom of the standings would be best off dealing its prized player, Washington has made it clear it has no plans to move him.
52 mins ago via Shams Charania, Fred Katz, Shams Charania and Fred Katz @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

He is privately frustrated and confused with the perpetual portrayal of his situation, according to sources familiar with his thinking. After seeing other players take criticism for requesting to leave teams, those sources say Beal feels he’s getting nitpicked for choosing to stay in D.C., where he began his NBA career in 2012. He felt similarly when he signed an extension in October 2019. Speculation about his future has swirled since before then.
, Top Rumors

