Dave McMenamin: There will be no ban forthcoming for the four courtside fans ejected from Monday’s Hawks-Lakers game, now that the Atlanta Hawks have conducted an investigation into the incident, a league source tells ESPN
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 2, 2021 | 8:30 pm EST Update
Drew Shiller: Steve Kerr: “For me, to come to the Warriors and inherit the roster that I did was just an unbelievable stroke of good fortune … coaching Steph makes everything easy. The job is so much easier with Steph as the face of our franchise.”
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green and Eric Paschall, previously listed as probable, will both play tonight. They’ll both get minutes at center without Wiseman.
Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker (hamstring) is probable for tomorrow’s game. Abdel Nader (left ankle soreness) is questionable. Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Dario Saric (health and safety protocols) remain out.