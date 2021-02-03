USA Today Sports

Several fans were ejected from Monday’s Hawks game af…

1 hour ago via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Several fans were ejected from Monday’s Hawks game after a verbal altercation with Lakers star LeBron James. The altercation came in the fourth quarter, with 8:09 remaining, between the fans, seated courtside, and James during the Hawks’ 107-99 loss.

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 2, 2021 | 8:30 pm EST Update
February 2, 2021 | 7:14 pm EST Update

Ben Simmons headlines Australian squad for Olympics

1 hour ago via Australia Basketball

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 141 more rumors
Home