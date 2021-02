But during the Nets’ 124-120 win over the visiting LA Clippers in a contest that lived up to the pregame hype, the Clippers’ star duo could not keep up with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, especially at the foul line. Brooklyn’s star trio combined to go 16-for-16 from the line. Leonard was 8-for-9 at the stripe, but George went to the line only one time in 36 minutes. “I mean, I think it was disrespectful that I had one free throw attempt today,” said George, who registered 26 points and six assists. “I am going to leave it at that.”