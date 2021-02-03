USA Today Sports

Juliana Carlos, one of the fans — along with her husb…

Juliana Carlos, one of the fans — along with her husband Chris — ejected on Monday night for heckling LeBron James (even though James didn’t think that was necessary) in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Atlanta Hawks, apologized on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, she wrote a lengthy statement to say she was sorry. “To say things escalated quickly at yesterday’s game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment,” Carlos wrote. “My husband is a huge sports fan and we’re passionate people, and let’s be real: sports wouldn’t be sports without a little trash-talking.”

February 3, 2021 | 11:10 am EST Update
Most of the top American talent has signaled interest in playing at the Olympics, and also, players such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of Boston (who were on the 2019 team) are now among the best in the NBA. Colangelo said Team USA is continuing to hear of interest from the best the U.S. has to offer, with no whispers of anyone backing out, in part because it’s too early — who knows which teams are going to make deep playoff runs? The Americans are targeting a training camp starting about July 4 in Las Vegas.
The Spanish and Argentinians, who battled in the World Cup finals in Beijing, are both in group C. Fourth-place Australia is in group B. “The three Olympic preliminary groups appear well balanced, and there are a good number of teams who have legitimate shots at the gold medal in Tokyo, ” Popovich said in a news release. “It was a fair draw,” Colangelo said. “The bottom line — you’ve got to win your games. I said it then and I’ll say it now: Had we been healthy (in China), we would’ve won the whole thing. We owe the world after that one.”
February 3, 2021 | 9:50 am EST Update
“You’ve got guys who can do multiple things on the floor late in the game,” Durant said. “Any coach in America wants the ball in their best players’ hands, and I think we’ve got three guys that are unselfish, that know how to play and I think we made the right plays down the stretch, especially Kyrie and James controlling the ball. I feel like, when those guys got it out top, they have the defense at their mercy. We’ve got to continue to be on the same page late in the games.”
The Nets look like they’re in a groove offensively. They know they need to get in one defensively. Harden said the Nets understand that playing a bunch of close games isn’t sustainable if they want to make a championship run. At some point, they need to start taking teams out of games long before the final buzzer. “Once we get that down pat eventually you’re talking about blowing teams out,” Harden said. “Because offensively we got it. And we’ll figure it out. We’ll continue to figure it out. Defensively, we have to figure it out. That’s what it has to be for us to be playing at the end.”
Entering Wednesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN app), Turner is averaging 3.9 blocks per game, which would be the most for any player since Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning in 1998-99. Earlier this season, he blocked at least three shots in 10 consecutive games, the third-longest streak for any player in the past decade. “You can lead the league in shot-blocking and still not make an All-Defensive team,” Turner told ESPN. That’s exactly what happened to him when he averaged a league-best 2.7 blocks per game in 2018-19.
