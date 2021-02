The Nets look like they’re in a groove offensively. They know they need to get in one defensively. Harden said the Nets understand that playing a bunch of close games isn’t sustainable if they want to make a championship run. At some point, they need to start taking teams out of games long before the final buzzer. “Once we get that down pat eventually you’re talking about blowing teams out,” Harden said. “Because offensively we got it. And we’ll figure it out. We’ll continue to figure it out. Defensively, we have to figure it out. That’s what it has to be for us to be playing at the end.”