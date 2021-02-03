Juliana Carlos, one of the fans — along with her husband Chris — ejected on Monday night for heckling LeBron James (even though James didn’t think that was necessary) in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Atlanta Hawks, apologized on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, she wrote a lengthy statement to say she was sorry. “To say things escalated quickly at yesterday’s game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment,” Carlos wrote. “My husband is a huge sports fan and we’re passionate people, and let’s be real: sports wouldn’t be sports without a little trash-talking.”
