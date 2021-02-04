USA Today Sports

De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as the Atlanta Hawks' second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter (dislocated right index finger) on whether he'll be able to play in Wednesday's game vs. the Nets: "I don't know as of right now. I have a lot of adrenaline and it doesn't really hurt me right now, but I'll definitely know by tomorrow."
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.
