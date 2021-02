Is this project, though, bigger than basketball in Africa and Nigeria? Obviously, you want to advance the basketball programme, but knowing you, I think there’s a little bit more to it than just that… Mike Brown: For me, being African American, there’s no better connection for me than a country in Africa and especially Nigeria. There’s a quote from Nelson Mandela: “The world will not respect Africa until Nigeria earns that respect. The black people of the world need Nigeria to be great as a source of pride and confidence.” That’s our rallying cry. That’s our slogan. Obviously, we all know who Nelson Mandela is. We all know what he meant, not just to South Africa, but to the world, and in particular, all of Africa.