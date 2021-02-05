Justin Kubatko: The Mavericks made 20 3P last night and lost by 31 points. That’s by far the largest margin of defeat in NBA history by a team with 20+ 3PM: 31 – Mavericks (last night), 15 – Mavericks (Feb. 8, 2019), 15 – Nets (Jan. 23, 2020), 14 – Hawks (Dec. 10, 2019), 14 – Heat (Aug. 6, 2020) pic.twitter.com/sxVJWRG93a
February 5, 2021 | 5:06 pm EST Update
Matthew Dellavedova dismisses retirement talk
Matthew Dellavedova: Retirement is not on my mind at all right now. Only focus is getting healthy and back with the boys to help make a playoff push. Cavs are playing good basketball and I’m definitely looking forward to being a part of what is getting built here… Injuries are frustrating but it’s a temporary setback and I’m looking forward to coming back from this better than before. Thank you and appreciate the well wishes
Wes Goldberg: Warriors have officially assigned Alen Smailagić to the Santa Cruz Warriors. Per a source, he is getting on a plane to Orlando today, and will practice for a week before they determine if he’s ready to play. He hasn’t played or practiced yet this season after knee surgery.
Is this project, though, bigger than basketball in Africa and Nigeria? Obviously, you want to advance the basketball programme, but knowing you, I think there’s a little bit more to it than just that… Mike Brown: For me, being African American, there’s no better connection for me than a country in Africa and especially Nigeria. There’s a quote from Nelson Mandela: “The world will not respect Africa until Nigeria earns that respect. The black people of the world need Nigeria to be great as a source of pride and confidence.” That’s our rallying cry. That’s our slogan. Obviously, we all know who Nelson Mandela is. We all know what he meant, not just to South Africa, but to the world, and in particular, all of Africa.
Has Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry ever talked to you about the Olympics? Do you guys talk Olympics at all? Mike Brown: There’s a little banter going around about the Olympics because we have a few guys within our building [who talk about the Olympics]. You have Steve Kerr, who’s on the USA Basketball coaching staff, you have Steph [Curry], who obviously has a really good chance to play for Team USA. You have Klay [Thompson] and Draymond [Green]. Klay would be playing if he wasn’t hurt. Draymond played before. Chris DeMarco is the head coach of the Bahaman national team. And then I have a couple of guys on my on the Warriors staff that are going to be a part of the Team Nigeria.
February 5, 2021 | 4:17 pm EST Update
Carmelo Anthony also speaks out against All-Star Game
Ian Begley: Carmelo Anthony on All Star Game: “I don’t think it’s right. I don’t think we need it right now. It’ll be good to recognize those that got chosen to be an All Star….But I just think it’s a little bit too much in a short period of time.” Says he’ll defer to decision-makers on it