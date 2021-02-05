USA Today Sports

Justin Kubatko: The Mavericks made 20 3P last night and…

6 hours ago via jkubatko
Justin Kubatko: The Mavericks made 20 3P last night and lost by 31 points. That’s by far the largest margin of defeat in NBA history by a team with 20+ 3PM: 31 – Mavericks (last night), 15 – Mavericks (Feb. 8, 2019), 15 – Nets (Jan. 23, 2020), 14 – Hawks (Dec. 10, 2019), 14 – Heat (Aug. 6, 2020) pic.twitter.com/sxVJWRG93a

February 5, 2021 | 5:06 pm EST Update

Matthew Dellavedova dismisses retirement talk

Matthew Dellavedova: Retirement is not on my mind at all right now. Only focus is getting healthy and back with the boys to help make a playoff push. Cavs are playing good basketball and I’m definitely looking forward to being a part of what is getting built here… Injuries are frustrating but it’s a temporary setback and I’m looking forward to coming back from this better than before. Thank you and appreciate the well wishes
3 mins ago via matthewdelly

Is this project, though, bigger than basketball in Africa and Nigeria? Obviously, you want to advance the basketball programme, but knowing you, I think there’s a little bit more to it than just that… Mike Brown: For me, being African American, there’s no better connection for me than a country in Africa and especially Nigeria. There’s a quote from Nelson Mandela: “The world will not respect Africa until Nigeria earns that respect. The black people of the world need Nigeria to be great as a source of pride and confidence.” That’s our rallying cry. That’s our slogan. Obviously, we all know who Nelson Mandela is. We all know what he meant, not just to South Africa, but to the world, and in particular, all of Africa.
3 mins ago via Tom Kirkland @ Olympic Channel

Has Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry ever talked to you about the Olympics? Do you guys talk Olympics at all? Mike Brown: There’s a little banter going around about the Olympics because we have a few guys within our building [who talk about the Olympics]. You have Steve Kerr, who’s on the USA Basketball coaching staff, you have Steph [Curry], who obviously has a really good chance to play for Team USA. You have Klay [Thompson] and Draymond [Green]. Klay would be playing if he wasn’t hurt. Draymond played before. Chris DeMarco is the head coach of the Bahaman national team. And then I have a couple of guys on my on the Warriors staff that are going to be a part of the Team Nigeria.
3 mins ago via Tom Kirkland @ Olympic Channel

February 5, 2021 | 4:17 pm EST Update
