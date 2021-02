Despite 57 points and 11 3-pointers from Curry, the visiting Warriors fell 134-132 to the Mavs, who got 42 points and 11 assists from Doncic. The loss didn’t stop Kerr or even Doncic from gushing about Curry, who dominated throughout the game, finishing 19-for-31 from the field and 11-for-19 from beyond the arc in 37 minutes. “Sublime,” Kerr said. “It was ridiculous the shots he was hitting. The degree of difficulty. The ease with which he made them. He’s never played better. We’re talking about a two-time MVP, three-time champion — I’ve never seen him like this. He just looks so strong to me.