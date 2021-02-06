Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce said Kris Dunn told him he feels great and will be doing some straight-line running today. Dunn underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle Dec. 29.
February 7, 2021 | 6:21 am EST Update
Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith involved in Derrick Rose trade talks
Ian Begley: Frank Ntilikina is one name that’s come up in recent talks between the Knicks and the Pistons about a potential Derrick Rose trade. Obviously, Ntilikina has been mostly out of the rotation under Tom Thibodeau this season and he could be a restricted free agent this summer.
The Pistons are discussing Dennis Smith Jr. as a piece, sources tell Yahoo Sports. Smith has struggled to find footing with the Knicks, even volunteering to go to the G League to get extra playing time.
Kevin Knox not available?
A deal for the 32-year-old Rose probably wouldn’t cost too much in assets. The Knicks have three lottery picks out of the rotation who are available — Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. — according to sources. Knox, however, probably wouldn’t be dealt for Rose. The Knicks also have the 2021 first-round pick they got from the Mavericks in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, but probably would be hesitant to deal that one because it could turn into a lottery pick.
Rose is on the books for $7.7 million this season and will become an unrestricted freeagent this summer. However, any team acquiring Rose before thetrade deadline would inherit his Early Bird Rights. That allows a team to offer up to 175 percent of Rose’s previous salary, which comes to $13.4 million, without using cap space. One caveat is that a new contract for Rose must run for at least two years.
If the Knicks acquired Rose, it would mean a reduced role for current starter Elfrid Payton. It’s also unclear what an acquisition would mean for Immanuel Quickley, who has been a bright spot for the Knicks, ranking second on the team in player efficiency rating (18.45) and third in our HoopsHype Rookie of the Year rankings. Thibodeau has been bullish on Quickley’s attitude, approach, and ability to shoot as a scoring threat with the second unit thus far.
Ian Begley: I was told that at some point in the offseason some people with the Knicks felt they were close to acquiring Rose in a trade back then.
Those Early Bird Rights could appeal more to a team like the Clippers, given their salary cap situation. The Clippers are right at the hard cap, so they either have totrade equal salary or decrease salary in a trade. A potential offer of Lou Williams and Mfiondu Kabengele theoretically could make sense from a salary cap perspective. The Clippers also have three of Detroit’s second-round picks from 2024-26, which they acquired in the Luke Kennard trade.
Despite 57 points and 11 3-pointers from Curry, the visiting Warriors fell 134-132 to the Mavs, who got 42 points and 11 assists from Doncic. The loss didn’t stop Kerr or even Doncic from gushing about Curry, who dominated throughout the game, finishing 19-for-31 from the field and 11-for-19 from beyond the arc in 37 minutes. “Sublime,” Kerr said. “It was ridiculous the shots he was hitting. The degree of difficulty. The ease with which he made them. He’s never played better. We’re talking about a two-time MVP, three-time champion — I’ve never seen him like this. He just looks so strong to me.