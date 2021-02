Trae Young: Brady Da Greatest.

That’s viewed as a key factor considering there is mutual interest between he and the Lakers on either agreeing to a contract extension now or a new deal come free agency. “First off, yes, because of my teammates,” Schroder recently answered when asked if he envisioned being with the Lakers for the foreseeable future. “I said it before, even first day, it felt like we’d been together for a month or two. Chemistry is amazing. That’s the reason why I think I want to be here longterm. But like I said before, it’s got to be fair on both ends. If it’s fair, then I don’t have any problem. “It’s going to be great to be here long term, for sure.”