2 hours ago via TheTraeYoung

February 8, 2021 | 5:27 am EST Update

Lonzo Ball to end up with Bulls?

Multiple league sources told Action Network that Chicago is (currently) the most likely landing spot for Ball. That’s based on multiple factors, including the preference of both Ball and his agent, Rich Paul, Chicago’s interest in making a roster move and the Pelicans’ openness to discussions.
2 hours ago via Matt Moore @ Action Network

That’s viewed as a key factor considering there is mutual interest between he and the Lakers on either agreeing to a contract extension now or a new deal come free agency. “First off, yes, because of my teammates,” Schroder recently answered when asked if he envisioned being with the Lakers for the foreseeable future. “I said it before, even first day, it felt like we’d been together for a month or two. Chemistry is amazing. That’s the reason why I think I want to be here longterm. But like I said before, it’s got to be fair on both ends. If it’s fair, then I don’t have any problem. “It’s going to be great to be here long term, for sure.”
2 hours ago via Ron Gutterman @ Lakers Nation

Tuesday’s Clippers-Nets NBA regular season game averaged 1.66 million viewers on TNT, up 32% from the comparable February date last year (Bucks-Pelicans: 1.25M) and up 112% from 2019 (Raptors-Sixers: 782K). The Celtics-Warriors nightcap was actually higher at 1.73 million, up 23% from last year (Spurs-Lakers: 1.40M) and up 129% from ’19 (Heat-Blazers: 755K).
2 hours ago via Sports Media Watch

Chinese basketball fans will get to see Jeremy Lin play G League games over the national Lunar New Year holiday with games to be shown live. Tencent, the broadcaster of the NBA in China, has announced that it will stream eight games of Lin’s Santa Cruz Warriors season. “Witness Jeremy Lin’s NBA dream chasing journey,” said the promotional video, “Is he able to make a comeback in the NBA?”
2 hours ago via SCMP

