Jeff Zillgitt: The Atlanta Hawks will name its media room at State Farm Arena after Sekou Smith. Will also honor Hawks player who interacts best with media (Sekou Smith Award). Will launch Summer League internship for a media student at a SWAC school.
The outpouring of condolences, from fellow media members to players such as Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade to coaches across the league, is only a small indication of the weight of Smith’s loss. He was part of the fabric of the league, a person who could make you feel like you’d known him forever, even if you’d only been recently acquainted. An NBA lifer, it was only natural that Nuggets coach Michael Malone knew him as well. “I got to know him through my father (Brendan Malone),” Malone said. “… And through my father’s relationship with Sekou, I got to know him and interact with him. Last time I saw him in person was down in the ‘Bubble’ in Orlando, talking with him. Great man. “I’m just devastated for his family,” Malone said. “Obviously, I speak for everybody within our organization that we’re thinking about Sekou’s family at this time. It’s just a really morbid reminder that COVID, everything we’re going through, the testing, the protocols, the masks, social distancing … we’re doing it for a reason. This is real. Sekou will definitely be missed.”
About two weeks ago, I was supposed to be on his Hang Time podcast again. His producer emailed me the day of the podcast that he’d tested positive for COVID and we’d have to cancel. I asked him how he was doing. “Can’t believe this,” he texted back. “We are vigilant around here, and I got it anyway.” I sent a follow-up text later asking how he was doing. It went unanswered.
David Aldridge: The stories he would tell about his days on the Hawks’ beat! They would make me realize how wired in he was, and how easy it would have been for him to become an “insider” or some such, had he chosen to do so. He knew as much, maybe more, about what was going on around the league, because everyone in the game was comfortable talking with him — he didn’t do transactional relationships. But he didn’t need or want the scoop that bad. He just loved the game and the people in it. And so I’m saddest of all for those who were closest to him.
Along the way, Mr. Smith bonded with many writers, especially those who had also attended historically Black colleges and universities, including Mr. Lee and Marc Spears, an N.B.A. writer for the ESPN website The Undefeated who befriended Mr. Smith about 20 years ago while covering the Nuggets for The Denver Post. Mr. Smith’s gentle smack talk and humor charmed his friends. “He could’ve been a comedian on the side if he wanted to,” Mr. Spears said in a statement to The Times. “He was quick-witted with hilarious one-liners just like the late comedian Robin Harris.”
Smith was universally beloved within the basketball world, both for the work he produced in his nearly two decades covering the sport and, more importantly, for being a kind and decent person, one with an ever-present smile and a wonderful laugh. Those virtues, and many others, were reinforced in the outpouring of messages on social media following the news of his death. In addition to his colleagues across the journalism industry, the tributes came from NBA commissioner Adam Silver, as well as Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy.
Every reporter is assigned a press credential that’s necessary and mandatory for games and other sporting events, although with regard to Sekou, it was worthless. With him, no identification was necessary. “Working on the road with Sekou was an incredible experience because he knew everybody,” said Steve Quintana, executive producer at NBA.com. “Not only players and coaches, but security guards, parking attendants, equipment managers, doormen at the hotel. Everybody knew him and Sekou always stopped to talk to them.”
Longtime Hawks PR man Arthur Triche, who worked with the team when Smith was covering it, told ESPN, "He was my friend before he took the job here, and he became my best friend. "He was my sidekick on the road, and people probably thought I was giving him company secrets, but that couldn't be further from the truth. He was always telling me what was going on."
Marc Stein: Simply an honor to know and work alongside @SekouSmithNBA . BELOVED beyond words by his colleagues across the league. This saddest of days only gets sadder and harder. Sending as much warmth and strength as we can muster to his family in this unspeakably difficult time ...
Eric Pincus: Sekou, man, that's too much to digest. He always, from the get-go, was supportive when I was coming up. Paired up with him on NBA TV was maybe the most comfortable I'd been on a set like that. Love that guy
Chris Haynes: What I’d give for one more bike ride in the bubble with you brother. Along with @THE_Morgann, @Marc J. Spears and John Scott, we bonded like never before. @Sekou Smith fell a few times, but he got up and kept riding. Now he’s riding up high. Rest easy big brother. Love you. pic.twitter.com/dRbbBCpseP
Marc J. Spears: Thank you for your brotherly friendship, humor, honesty and compassion. Glad we had a chance to tell each other we loved each other three weeks ago. You were a gift to this Earth as a friend, father and a man Sekou Smith. Rest In Peace to my brother. Prayers to your wife & family pic.twitter.com/mqjnZyEHNz
Shams Charania: Hard to process. An impeccable human being. Rest In Peace, Sekou Smith. pic.twitter.com/7MwOMyOAB3
February 8, 2021 | 3:59 pm EST Update
The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward Noah Vonleh. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
“People think I’m crazy for not going back to the CBA,” Jeremy Lin said via The Athletic. “People who are close to me think I’m crazy, or surprised that I didn’t go back this season to be the star of that league in a country of 1.5 billion people and to be the franchise player.”
Jeremy Lin: “I’m in my 11th year as a professional basketball player, and I’m in the G League and I’m not even assigned. If you look at it on paper, my first day as a rookie I was ahead of where I am now. After all the work, experiences I’ve had, film I’ve watched, hours in the gym, I’ve gone backwards. That’s definitely a test, and it’s a matter of how badly I want to prove it, so it’s going to take a lot of perseverance.”
Ky Carlin: Dwight Howard says the Buccaneers defense last night inspired the #Sixers to want to play better defense. He was impressed with how they held down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will put “White House trip” on the calendar in the near future. Both championship squads will receive an invite from the president to visit, a change from the lack of invites and willingness from teams to go during the previous administration. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a news briefing Monday both teams will be invited to visit with President Joe Biden “when it’s COVID-safe.”
No NBA team visited the White House during the Trump administration and some weren’t invited at all. In the case of the Golden State Warriors, the invite was withdrawn. The last team to attend was LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 10, 2016, when Barack Obama was in office.
February 8, 2021 | 3:01 pm EST Update
Private equity fund ready to invest in six NBA teams
Dyal HomeCourt Partners, the first private equity fund approved to invest in NBA franchises, has term sheets ready to make its first six investments, according to a source familiar with the plans. First, however, the fund needs to finish raising capital. HomeCourt is a unit of Neuberger Berman’s Dyal Capital Partners, which said in a Jan. 4 filing that the fund hadn’t yet closed any money. HomeCourt expects to raise around $750 million by the end of the quarter, the person said, which will be used for those first six investments.