February 9, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
Al-Farouq Aminu playing for the first time since November 2019
Josh Robbins: Al-Farouq Aminu will play tonight, Steve Clifford said. He’ll play in both halves. Aminu’s hasn’t played since Nov. 29, 2019, due to a meniscus tear and two subsequent surgeries.
Omari Sanfoka II: FINAL: Pistons 122, Nets 111. Detroit knocks off another playoff contender for their sixth win of the season (6-18 overall). Grant: 32 points, five rebounds, four assists Wright: 22 points, nine assists Plumlee: 14 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists
Malika Andrews: James Harden has recorded 10+ assists in 6 straight games, the longest streak by a Nets player since Jason Kidd in 2002, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Harden has 12 assists and counting tonight against the Pistons.
Anthony Puccio: The Brooklyn Nets plan to host a limited number of fans at Barclays Center starting on February 23, a source told The Association. The plan is to allow 200 fans into the arena. Platinum season ticket holders will get first priority to purchase tickets.
Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis (right Achilles tendonosis) and Alex Caruso (sore right hand) are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. OKC, per the Lakers.