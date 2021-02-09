“It’s hard for me because even when I’m tired sometimes, I have my routine in my head, so I’m like, I have to do it, you know?” Bogdanovic said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s what got me here, honestly. So I cannot just rest and (not) do it. I can’t. That’s my way, nothing else. I’m just trying to stay on and whenever I’m cleared to go, I want to be ready. I don’t want to take up extra time to get ready for the game. That’s how I think.”
