But if there’s any one person who the Hawks can look at if asked to describe why they’re now good at something they were awful at last season, it’s Capela. When I relay most of the stats seen above to him over the phone, he chuckles. “I didn’t know about all of that. The numbers. But when I’m on the floor I have a huge impact defensively, being able to block shots, being able to challenge shots at the rim, being active, and definitely by rebounding the ball,” he says. “I really feel that my teammates believe in me in the sense that they’re aggressive guarding their guys, sending them to the rim and forcing them to take shots over me.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 10, 2021 | 1:07 pm EST Update
Andrew Cuomo announces sports venues can re-introduce fans in New York
Malika Andrews: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that sports venue can re-open at 10 percent capacity on Feb. 23. Fans must return a negative PCR test within 72 hours of an event. Masks and social distancing will be required, along with temperature checks.
Michael Grange: Anunoby (calf) and Watanabe (ankle) are both questionable vs. Wizards. No word if Raptors might try to call up more syllables.
February 10, 2021 | 12:31 pm EST Update
LeBron James the MVP leader based on ESPN poll
To gauge where the race stands at this point in the season, ESPN asked 100 media members to participate in an informal poll that mimics the postseason awards voting. To make the balloting as realistic as possible, there are at least two voters from each of the league’s 28 markets, as well as a cross-section of both national and international reporters. Like with the NBA’s official vote at the end of season, voters were asked to submit a five-player ballot, and results were tabulated using the league’s scoring system: 10 points for each first place vote, followed by seven points for second, five points for third, three points for fourth and one point for fifth.
While James currently has the inside track in his push for a fifth MVP trophy to go with what he hopes will be a fifth NBA championship this summer, garnering 54 of a possible 100 first-place votes, the race to this point in the season is as competitive as any in recent memory, with a pair of centers — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic — right on his heels.
James was named on 99 of 100 ballots and finished with a total of 760 points, leading Embiid (23 first-place votes) by just 95 points. The last MVP race to have a final margin that small came in 2004-05 when Steve Nash edged Shaquille O’Neal by 34 points. Jokic was third, garnering 18 first-place votes and a total of 596 points.
Durant, after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles, finished fourth in the voting with 272 points, and appeared on 75 ballots, while Leonard (153 points, 64 ballots) finished fifth. Antetokounmpo, the two-time defending MVP, was a distant sixth, getting a handful of votes as he appears very unlikely to win a third straight time. Doncic, the preseason favorite, received only two third place votes, as his glossy statistical resume was easily overwhelmed by the Mavericks’ underwhelming record.
Eric Nehm: Jrue Holiday is listed as OUT (Health and Safety Protocols) on the NBA’s injury report for tonight’s game against the Suns. Bucks are supposed to have shootaround in Phoenix in about an hour. We will be given one player for media availability afterwards.