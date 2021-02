The Hawks finished 28th in defensive rating last season, a punching bag personified by Trae Young’s exceptional offense and inescapable futility on the other end. Right now they’re 12th, a few tenths of a point from cracking the top 10. With Capela on the court, they allow fewer points per possession than the Lakers, owners of the NBA’s top defense. But Atlanta is a damp Kleenex trying to catch a bowling ball when Capela sits, yielding as many points per 100 possessions as the third-worst defense in the league. In other words, exactly where they were last season.