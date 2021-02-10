The Hawks finished 28th in defensive rating last season, a punching bag personified by Trae Young’s exceptional offense and inescapable futility on the other end. Right now they’re 12th, a few tenths of a point from cracking the top 10. With Capela on the court, they allow fewer points per possession than the Lakers, owners of the NBA’s top defense. But Atlanta is a damp Kleenex trying to catch a bowling ball when Capela sits, yielding as many points per 100 possessions as the third-worst defense in the league. In other words, exactly where they were last season.
February 10, 2021 | 1:07 pm EST Update
Andrew Cuomo announces sports venues can re-introduce fans in New York
Malika Andrews: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that sports venue can re-open at 10 percent capacity on Feb. 23. Fans must return a negative PCR test within 72 hours of an event. Masks and social distancing will be required, along with temperature checks.
Michael Grange: Anunoby (calf) and Watanabe (ankle) are both questionable vs. Wizards. No word if Raptors might try to call up more syllables.
February 10, 2021 | 12:31 pm EST Update
LeBron James the MVP leader based on ESPN poll
To gauge where the race stands at this point in the season, ESPN asked 100 media members to participate in an informal poll that mimics the postseason awards voting. To make the balloting as realistic as possible, there are at least two voters from each of the league’s 28 markets, as well as a cross-section of both national and international reporters. Like with the NBA’s official vote at the end of season, voters were asked to submit a five-player ballot, and results were tabulated using the league’s scoring system: 10 points for each first place vote, followed by seven points for second, five points for third, three points for fourth and one point for fifth.
While James currently has the inside track in his push for a fifth MVP trophy to go with what he hopes will be a fifth NBA championship this summer, garnering 54 of a possible 100 first-place votes, the race to this point in the season is as competitive as any in recent memory, with a pair of centers — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic — right on his heels.
James was named on 99 of 100 ballots and finished with a total of 760 points, leading Embiid (23 first-place votes) by just 95 points. The last MVP race to have a final margin that small came in 2004-05 when Steve Nash edged Shaquille O’Neal by 34 points. Jokic was third, garnering 18 first-place votes and a total of 596 points.
Durant, after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles, finished fourth in the voting with 272 points, and appeared on 75 ballots, while Leonard (153 points, 64 ballots) finished fifth. Antetokounmpo, the two-time defending MVP, was a distant sixth, getting a handful of votes as he appears very unlikely to win a third straight time. Doncic, the preseason favorite, received only two third place votes, as his glossy statistical resume was easily overwhelmed by the Mavericks’ underwhelming record.
Eric Nehm: Jrue Holiday is listed as OUT (Health and Safety Protocols) on the NBA’s injury report for tonight’s game against the Suns. Bucks are supposed to have shootaround in Phoenix in about an hour. We will be given one player for media availability afterwards.