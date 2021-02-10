USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Solomon Hill was just asked about the …

10 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Solomon Hill was just asked about the national anthem, which the NBA says is going to be mandated.” “Instead of embodying the national anthem and it being something we live by and hold a certain standard to, we kind of just say it.” pic.twitter.com/ZGi3svLKKg

10 hours ago via TheSteinLine
Mark Cuban 'good' with NBA's mandate for teams to play national anthem
10 hours ago via ShamsCharania
NBA announces all teams will play national anthem
10 hours ago via TimBontemps
10 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Mark Cuban says Mavericks will resume playing national anthem
10 hours ago via wojespn
14 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Mavericks not playing anthem for people who don't feel it represents them
23 hours ago via Marc Stein @ New York Times
Mark Cuban on national anthem controvery: 'It was my decision'
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, said Tuesday night that he had instructed the team to stop playing the national anthem before its home games this season. “It was my decision, and I made it in November,” Cuban said. He declined to comment further.
23 hours ago via ESPN
23 hours ago via townbrad
Brad Townsend: I’m told the Mavs informed other other teams that they would not be playing the anthem and they received no complaints. Also there is some surprise within the organization that it took 13 games for anyone to notice, which is indicative in and of itself.
23 hours ago via Marc Stein @ New York Times
23 hours ago via townbrad
Brad Townsend: Some @dallasmavs history/context as folks now realize they have not been and apparently will not be playing the National Athem before games: During the franchise’s first 16 seasons, it played God Bless America before games rather than the National Anthem. This is not a first.

February 10, 2021 | 9:34 pm EST Update
February 10, 2021 | 8:40 pm EST Update
