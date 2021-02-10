Kevin Chouinard: Solomon Hill was just asked about the national anthem, which the NBA says is going to be mandated.” “Instead of embodying the national anthem and it being something we live by and hold a certain standard to, we kind of just say it.” pic.twitter.com/ZGi3svLKKg
Shams Charania: NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass: “With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Once fans were increasingly back in arenas, including in Dallas, there was little chance Adam Silver would let Mavs continue without playing anthem. Maybe there’s a collective conversation in NBA or sports to be had on issue, but Silver wasn’t letting one team make that decision.
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, said Tuesday night that he had instructed the team to stop playing the national anthem before its home games this season. “It was my decision, and I made it in November,” Cuban said. He declined to comment further.
No players, coaches or staffers from other teams have mentioned the change, according to a team source.
Brad Townsend: I’m told the Mavs informed other other teams that they would not be playing the anthem and they received no complaints. Also there is some surprise within the organization that it took 13 games for anyone to notice, which is indicative in and of itself.
The Mavericks did not announce the new policy, but Cuban was allowed to enact it because the N.B.A. has permitted teams “to run their pregame operations as they see fit” because of “the unique circumstances this season,” according to a league spokesman.
Brad Townsend: Some @dallasmavs history/context as folks now realize they have not been and apparently will not be playing the National Athem before games: During the franchise’s first 16 seasons, it played God Bless America before games rather than the National Anthem. This is not a first.
February 10, 2021 | 9:34 pm EST Update
Raptors get fourth win in last five games
Fred Katz: Final: Raptors 137, Wizards 115. Wizards are now 6-16, one game better than the last-place Pistons. • Beal 24-4-5 • Westbrook 23-6-7 • Hachimura 15 & 8 • Powell, Siakam, Lowry go for 28, 26 and 21 respectively.
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors have scored 120+ points in 5 straight games – tied for the longest streak in franchise history (they did it in November of 2018) and tied for longest in the NBA this season (Milwaukee also has an active 5-game streak).
Eric Woodyard: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says he’s been in contact with Jrue Holiday over the last few days. “He’s in a good place,” Budenholzer said. “He’s taking care of himself, but has an eye on the team, too. I think wants these guys to continue to push.”
Gerald Bourguet: Mike Budenholzer on preparing for Book: “The more good players you put around a player like Devin Booker, the better he’s going to be.” Called him a winner who wants to win
February 10, 2021 | 8:40 pm EST Update
James Wiseman closer to returning
Anthony Slater: James Wiseman remains out for the Warriors tomorrow against the Magic. He’s getting a re-evaluation on his wrist, expectation is he will be back soon, but at least one more game without a center for the Warriors.
Gerald Bourguet: Monty said he’s heard arguments on both sides of the national anthem debate. He personally enjoys it, citing the times he’s heard it played at the World Cup and the Olympics and how moving those experiences were