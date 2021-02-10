Sarah K. Spencer: Danilo Gallinari will be bumped up to a 30-minute restriction tonight, Lloyd Pierce says.
February 10, 2021 | 9:34 pm EST Update
Raptors get fourth win in last five games
Fred Katz: Final: Raptors 137, Wizards 115. Wizards are now 6-16, one game better than the last-place Pistons. • Beal 24-4-5 • Westbrook 23-6-7 • Hachimura 15 & 8 • Powell, Siakam, Lowry go for 28, 26 and 21 respectively.
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors have scored 120+ points in 5 straight games – tied for the longest streak in franchise history (they did it in November of 2018) and tied for longest in the NBA this season (Milwaukee also has an active 5-game streak).
Eric Woodyard: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says he’s been in contact with Jrue Holiday over the last few days. “He’s in a good place,” Budenholzer said. “He’s taking care of himself, but has an eye on the team, too. I think wants these guys to continue to push.”
Gerald Bourguet: Mike Budenholzer on preparing for Book: “The more good players you put around a player like Devin Booker, the better he’s going to be.” Called him a winner who wants to win
February 10, 2021 | 8:40 pm EST Update
James Wiseman closer to returning
Anthony Slater: James Wiseman remains out for the Warriors tomorrow against the Magic. He’s getting a re-evaluation on his wrist, expectation is he will be back soon, but at least one more game without a center for the Warriors.
Gerald Bourguet: Monty said he’s heard arguments on both sides of the national anthem debate. He personally enjoys it, citing the times he’s heard it played at the World Cup and the Olympics and how moving those experiences were