5 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: L2M report says Trae Young was not fouled at end of DAL game: “Cauley-Stein (DAL) is entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he takes, and which leads to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young (ATL).”

1 day ago via IraHeatBeat
2 days ago via KCJHoop
4 days ago via townbrad
5 days ago via SteveBHoop
1 week ago via townbrad
1 week ago via rick_bonnell
2 weeks ago via IraHeatBeat
2 weeks ago via rob_schaef
2 weeks ago via LawMurrayTheNU
2 weeks ago via SteveBHoop
3 weeks ago via KellanOlson
Kellan Olson: NBA's L2M report is out. Highlights from Suns/Nuggets: -- Murray traveled (as Monty predicted) and Ayton didn't foul him -- Confirmed Ayton's 6th foul as correct -- Kaminsky did foul Jokic in a shooting motion in the backcourt after Nader's missed FT
3 weeks ago via JoshuaBRobbins
3 weeks ago via Jonathan_Feigen
4 weeks ago via rick_bonnell
4 weeks ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: NBA officiating report says no palm/travel on Joel Embiid on fourth-quarter play Tuesday that included Heat challenge of foul on Kelly Olynyk. Of play, NBA says only, "Olynyk (MIA) is not in a legal guarding position and is moving laterally into Embiid's (PHI) path."
1 month ago via townbrad
1 month ago via BrianTRobb
1 month ago via MikeVorkunov
1 month ago via KCJHoop
2 months ago via AdamSpolane
Adam Spolane: NBA L2M report says officials missed two calls down the stretch during last night's Rockets/Blazers game. Both misses benefited the Rockets. Officials missed an out of bounds call on Christian Wood and a travel on James Harden
2 months ago via msinger
Nuggets-Kings L2M report shows five incorrect calls
Michael Singer: NBA's L2M from Nuggets-Kings isn't pretty. Here's list of incorrect no-calls. In 4th: Barnes traveling In OT: Foul on Whiteside defending Jokic, DEN lost ball Barnes traveling before tying game at 122 Barnes foul on Jokic w/ two seconds left Barton foul on Barnes' dunk
2 months ago via Tom_NBA
2 months ago via IraHeatBeat
4 months ago via mcten
5 months ago via IraHeatBeat
5 months ago via JaredWeissNBA
5 months ago via Tom_NBA
Tom Westerholm: Not much of a surprise here, but the NBA announced a clean L2M report from last night.
5 months ago via TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps: There were three incorrect calls in today’s Last Two Minute Report, and all disadvantaged Miami. Marcus Smart didn’t get fouled late in the fourth; Jayson Tatum traveled on the final play of regulation; and Goran Dragic didn’t foul Kemba Walker.
5 months ago via ekoreen
5 months ago via johnhollinger
5 months ago via ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds: The NBA also says Nick Nurse did nothing wrong on the Celtics' pass that people keep talking about. "Coaches may be on or off the bench from the substitution box line. ... Nurse's presence in the corner is not illegal and he does not directly interfere with the play."
5 months ago via RedsArmy_John
John Karalis: NBA last 2 minute report shows Daniel Theis should have been called for a foul on VanVleet's drive to tie the game at 101, making it an and-1. Also, Lowry should have been called for 3 seconds on the Theis dunk. Both really ended up benefiting the Celtics.
5 months ago via Jonathan_Feigen
5 months ago via flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson: The NBA's L2M report, issued day after games, says correct call was made on the two controversial late game foul calls last night - one sending Middleton to the line for 2 FTs and the other sending Butler to the line for his 2 game winning FTs at buzzer.
5 months ago via ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds: NBA found three - THREE - calls botched on the play where Jimmy Butler threw the ball away to Brook Lopez last night. 1) He was fouled by George Hill. 2) Hill was out of bounds and touched the ball. 3) Jimmy was out of bounds when he threw it to Lopez.
6 months ago via HarrisonWind
Harrison Wind: No surprise, but the L2M Report says Rudy Gobert fouled Jamal Murray on his drive to the basket with 26 seconds remaining. Nuggets were down 124-120. “Gobert does not maintain verticality and brings his arm down, making contact with Murray's arm that affects his shot attempt.” pic.twitter.com/rgq00V3spR
6 months ago via townbrad
6 months ago via Jonathan_Feigen
6 months ago via KellyIkoNBA
6 months ago via msinger
6 months ago via townbrad
6 months ago via kylegoon
6 months ago via townbrad
11 months ago via townbrad
Brad Townsend: NBA last 2 minute report only cites one incorrect call in Mavs-Indy game, still a significant one: Missed Myles Turner foul against Doncic. As for Oladipo hit on Doncic, reports says Oladipo was in “correct defensive position.”
11 months ago via SteveBHoop
Steve Bulpett: According to NBA's Last 2 Minutes report, Jayson Tatum shouldn't have been called for fouling Steven Adams w/28 seconds left and Celtics ahead 104-103. Adams missed both FTs, Chris Paul got the rebound and missed a layup. Celts got the ball back with the lead and 13.8 secs left.
12 months ago via tom_orsborn
12 months ago via AdamHimmelsbach
12 months ago via Yahoo! Sports
12 months ago via Tom_NBA
1 year ago via TimBontemps
1 year ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA fines Orlando coach Steve Clifford $25K for "abusing" officials in Thursday loss to Knicks --- after L2M report concluded that officials failed to see/hear him asking for timeout with 4.4 seconds left and missed a foul call on Knicks with four seconds left.
1 year ago via JoshuaBRobbins
Josh Robbins: In its Last 2-Minute Report, the NBA cited two errors that disadvantaged the Magic against the Knicks. First, the league said, the officiating crew failed to see/hear Steve Clifford attempting to call a timeout with 4.4 seconds left. Second, Elfrid Payton should have been called for a foul for extending his leg and making foot-to-foot contact with Evan Fournier with 4.0 seconds left, leading to a turnover by Fournier. ... The report said there were no missed calls or non-calls that disadvantaged the Knicks.
1 year ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: NBA L2M report says both late foul calls from Bulls-Spurs were correct. Poeltl on LaVine and Dunn on DeRozan.
1 year ago via thedailywolf
John Meyer: L2M (last two minute) Report says "Fox (SAC) enters the lane prior to the shot hitting the rim." Ruling = Incorrect Non-Call *It's not like we couldn't see that almost immediately after on replay* But I guess they can't overturn that which baffles me.
1 year ago via Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen: Of 20 calls/no calls in NBA L2M report of Rockets' loss to OKC, two were deemed incorrect. Both were Harden turnovers. NBA ruled both should have been OKC fouls. Rockets were up 1 with less than 2 minutes remaining on both, the 2nd led to a Gilgeous-Alexander dunk for the lead.
1 year ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: NBA rules no illegal push off from Bam Adebayo on game-tying alley-oop inbound basket at end of regulation in OT victory Monday over Kings. Per NBA: "Adebayo (MIA) releases from the contact with Joseph (SAC) near the basket."
1 year ago via NBASarah
1 year ago via kylegoon
1 year ago via James_HamNBCS
James Ham: NBA admits another error in Last Two Minute report of Kings/Magic game. Joseph didn't foul Gordon with 1.1 seconds remaining. League passed on the clear foul by Iwundu on final play, which is inexcusable.
1 year ago via Jonathan_Feigen
1 year ago via SmithRaps
Doug Smith: In an absolutely no-brainer move, NBA’s L2M report from Raptors/Blazers makes clear the Whiteside screen on RHJ before Lillard’s game-tying 3 was indeed a foul. How it was missed on the court in real time is mystifying
1 year ago via WillGuillory
1 year ago via andyblarsen
1 year ago via FredKatz
1 year ago via KCJHoop
1 year ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: NBA report says Heat. fouled twice on final possession vs. Lakers. Says Jimmy Butler was fouled by LeBron on inbound attempt, which should have resulted in free throws and ball. Says Butler was fouled on potential tying three pointer, which would have resulted in free throws.
1 year ago via KyleNeubeck
Kyle Neubeck: NBA admits multiple errors in L2M report from Sixers-Celtics: —Simmons reach-in on Tatum ruled an incorrect call and clean strip —Richardson play on Jaylen Brown in final minute should have been called a foul
1 year ago via townbrad
1 year ago via Darren Hartwell @ NBC Sports
1 year ago via Darren Hartwell @ NBC Sports
1 year ago via Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets-Clippers last two-minute report cites Doc Rivers venturing out on the floor to call time out, though without specifying an incorrect no call, presumably because did not involve players. Tucker got away with stepping out of bounds, Green for fouling Harden on a rebound.
1 year ago via tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn: NBA L2M report for last night's games concludes refs should have whistled Hood for a foul against DeRozan w/48.2 left. "Prior to the gather for the shot Hood (POR) extends his arm and makes contact with DeRozan's (SAS) face during the drive," the report stated. #Spurs
1 year ago via tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn: Upgrading DeRozan's foul against Gordon to a flagrant 1 with 13.9 seconds left in last night's loss to Orlando was the correct call, according to the NBA's L2M report. DeRozan called it a "terrible call." #Spurs
1 year ago via DanWoikeSports
Dan Woike: Didn’t expect to see this in the L2M report. Refs missed an offensive foul on LeBron James before Harrison Barnes fouled him, sending him to the line for the game-winning FTs. Review confirmed that Anthony Davis didn’t commit a foul on Barnes at the rim
1 year ago via andyblarsen
1 year ago via JMcDonald_SAEN
1 year ago via Jace Frederick @ St. Paul Pioneer Press
1 year ago via Jace Frederick @ St. Paul Pioneer Press
No one on Minnesota’s side complained about the no call after the game. A call there certainly would’ve bailed Minnesota out. The Wolves last-second play didn’t play out as they had hoped. “We knew they were going to switch everything, so we tried to get a step to the basket,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “We heard them call out a slip early. They ended up switching — they did a nice job of it. And then we just didn’t get a good look.”
1 year ago via Jace Frederick @ St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota also benefited from a missed call late. The NBA found Karl-Anthony Towns should’ve been whistled for a kicked ball on a steal with 30 seconds left in overtime that directly led to Robert Covington’s game-tying layup.
1 year ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: NBA’s L2M report says there were two incorrect calls last night in Pacers-Hornets, but the final foul on JaKarr Sampson with 1.8s left in OT wasn’t one of them. "Sampson makes contact to the body of Graham during his shooting motion that affects his jump shot attempt.”
1 year ago via espn_macmahon
1 year ago via James_HamNBCS
James Ham: Richaun Holmes' defense on Donovan Mitchell on the final play in Kings win over Jazz ruled a correct non-call on the NBA's last 2 minute report. "Holmes (SAC) makes marginal contact with Mitchell (UTA) that does not affect his SQBR (Speed, Quickness, Balance, Rhythm)."
1 year ago via cmillsnbcs
1 year ago via JohnDenton555
1 year ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: NBA cites two incorrect calls in overtime of Miami-Milwaukee. Both went in Miami favor, an incorrect traveling call on Eric Bledsoe and a foul that should’ve been called on Duncan Robinson against Kyle Korver. In this case, sucks to be the Bucks.
1 year ago via tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn: NBA last-two 2 report says refs made "correct non-call" on Derrick White's block of Bradley Beal's driving layup attempt in the final seconds last night: "When White swipes down at the ball attempting to block the shot, he does not make contact with Beal's arm." #Spurs
2 years ago via ESPN
The NBA said the Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, a game that the Raptors lost to the Golden State Warriors by one point on Monday. Gasol was fouled by the Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins on a drive, the NBA said in its Last Two Minute Report that was issued Tuesday.
2 years ago via KyleNeubeck
2 years ago via JLew1050
2 years ago via espn_macmahon
2 years ago via KPRC2AdamW
2 years ago via espn_macmahon
Tim MacMahon: NBA’s Last 2 Minute Report ruled that it was inconclusive whether Klay Thompson stepped out of bounds before getting rid of the ball on the Warriors’ last possession. As with replay, there has to be clear, conclusive evidence to declare a call wrong. Replays didn’t
2 years ago via Jonathan_Feigen
2 years ago via JeffZillgitt
Jeff Zilgitt: NBA's Last Two-Minute Report from the Blazers-Nuggets four OT game included 22 minutes worth of details on the officiating. Two incorrect calls, two incorrect no-calls and 95 correct calls/correct no-calls:
2 years ago via royceyoung
2 years ago via ESPN
The NBA said Sunday that Nets center Jarrett Allen was fouled in the final seconds of Saturday's Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Brooklyn. According to the league's Last Two Minute Report, Sixers forward Tobias Harris grabbed Allen, preventing him from rolling from his screen and releasing to the basket sooner.
2 years ago via HowardBeck
Howard Beck: In L2M report, NBA agrees w/Nets coach Kenny Atkinson: Tobias Harris should have been called for foul for wrapping Jarrett Allen on Nets' final possession, restricting his freedom of movement. (L2M also notes refs missed Dinwiddie carrying the ball with 1:45 left.)
2 years ago via Tom_NBA
2 years ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: NBA says Dion Waiters, not referee, created timing snafu at end of regulation Sunday in Toronto. NBA: "As the Heat are ready to inbound, the official sounds his whistle to start the throw-in but Waiters (MIA) steps onto the floor before the ball is at his disposal and the Heat begin their offensive set. Waiters then steps out of bounds to receive the throw-in and the official gives him the ball to inbound."

