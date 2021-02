“I think Nikola, he knows,” Porter Jr. began. “He sees me working every day. He knows how hard I work, and I think he expects a lot of me. So me and Nikola’s relationship, a lot of it is just him getting on me (and) knowing I can be better. And I don’t take any of that personally, because I know I’m my biggest critic. I know I can be better, especially when I have bad games. So we’ve got a good relationship on the court. He just expects a lot from me. He wants me to help him out out there, so that’s what I’ve got to try to do.