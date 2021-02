When asked if he thought the Knicks would need to go outside the organization to fill the void left by Robinson’s injury, Thibodeau said he thinks the team’s existing talent is good enough. “We’ll have some flexibility,” Thibodeau said. “We can play smaller. I like what Taj gives us. Obviously the great value in the things that Mitch brought to the team is the defensive component. Nerlens does many of those same things extremely well, and of course Taj, that’s been his strength throughout his career. “I don’t want to lose that piece of it, but I like the way Obi is coming on, he’s giving us good minutes. We could downsize and play Kevin [Knox] at the four, we could play Julius at the five.