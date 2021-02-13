Doncic, who had tied his career high with 42 points last Saturday in a high-scoring showdown with Steph Curry, became the fourth player with 45 points and 10 assists in a game at age 21 or younger, joining Trae Young, Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan, according to Elias. “Luka went on a run where he hit four or five, like, tough, contested 3-pointers,” Williamson said. “There’s not really a defensive scheme you can do for that. That’s a great player hitting tough shots.”
February 13, 2021 | 4:44 am EST Update
Knicks in no rush to sign a center
Thibodeau said he’s not in any rush to add a big man. He hinted the Knicks could also “go small,’’ with the obvious possibility of Randle moving to center and Toppin getting more minutes as he continues to develop.
When asked if he thought the Knicks would need to go outside the organization to fill the void left by Robinson’s injury, Thibodeau said he thinks the team’s existing talent is good enough. “We’ll have some flexibility,” Thibodeau said. “We can play smaller. I like what Taj gives us. Obviously the great value in the things that Mitch brought to the team is the defensive component. Nerlens does many of those same things extremely well, and of course Taj, that’s been his strength throughout his career. “I don’t want to lose that piece of it, but I like the way Obi is coming on, he’s giving us good minutes. We could downsize and play Kevin [Knox] at the four, we could play Julius at the five.
Nemanja Bjelica addresses trade rumors
Bjelica said his inability to log onto Twitter doesn’t allow him to follow trade rumors. If he plays the way he did against the Magic, he could certainly help the Kings or another team. “I’m here just to play basketball,” Bjelica said. “I love playing basketball, I love being on the court, and I’m just trying to help the team to win and play as hard as I can the best that I can.”
The Athletic reported Friday that Philadelphia was interested in trading for Bjelica, who’d fallen out of the rotation as the team focused on developing Marvin Bagley III and using Harrison Barnes for most of the minutes Bagley isn’t at power forward. League sources said teams have inquired about Bjelica, who had his best NBA season in 2019-20 and is in the last year of his contract. Bjelica has 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists against Orlando.
The Houston Rockets today announced they have called up center Ray Spalding from their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, and signed him to a two-way contract. In two games for the Vipers this season, Spalding (6-10, 225) averaged 18.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.50 blocks while shooting 60.0% from the floor. He was with the Rockets during the 2019 preseason prior to joining Rio Grande Valley.
Doncic had a career-high 46 points and 12 assists, Porzingis had 36 points and eight 3-pointers (both season highs) and Williamson had a career-high 36 points on 14-of-15 shooting as the Mavericks won 143-130, their fourth straight victory. Add in the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, who scored 30, and it was the first time in NBA history that four players age 25 or younger each had 30 or more points in a regulation game, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.
