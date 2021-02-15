USA Today Sports

Collins is an integral part of the Hawks’ core, avera…

4 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Collins is an integral part of the Hawks’ core, averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point land. Atlanta has so far sought a high first-round, lottery-level pick if it is to move Collins, sources said.

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 15, 2021 | 2:38 pm EST Update

Blake Griffin to sit while Pistons pursue trade scenarios

Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed that he will be out of the lineup until the franchise and his representatives work through a resolution on his playing future, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told ESPN. The Pistons will continue to pursue trade scenarios involving Griffin and talks on a contract buyout with his agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports could eventually come into focus.
5 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 196 more rumors
The Pistons are moving toward a rebuild under Weaver, and this gives the franchise a chance to play younger players as Griffin moves toward finding a role on a contending team. “After extensive conversation with Blake’s representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties,” Weaver told ESPN on Monday. “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.”
5 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

February 15, 2021 | 2:04 pm EST Update
Home