The Pistons are moving toward a rebuild under Weaver, and this gives the franchise a chance to play younger players as Griffin moves toward finding a role on a contending team. “After extensive conversation with Blake’s representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties,” Weaver told ESPN on Monday. “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.”