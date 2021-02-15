Collins is an integral part of the Hawks’ core, averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point land. Atlanta has so far sought a high first-round, lottery-level pick if it is to move Collins, sources said.
Blake Griffin to sit while Pistons pursue trade scenarios
Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed that he will be out of the lineup until the franchise and his representatives work through a resolution on his playing future, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told ESPN. The Pistons will continue to pursue trade scenarios involving Griffin and talks on a contract buyout with his agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports could eventually come into focus.
The Pistons are moving toward a rebuild under Weaver, and this gives the franchise a chance to play younger players as Griffin moves toward finding a role on a contending team. “After extensive conversation with Blake’s representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties,” Weaver told ESPN on Monday. “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.”
In a statement, Griffin told ESPN: “I am grateful to the Pistons for understanding what I want to accomplish in my career and for working together on the best path forward.”
Bobby Marks: Blake Griffin has a total of $53.7M owed to him for the remainder of 2020-21 and all of 2021-22. Any contract can be moved but this one is the most challenging in the NBA. Cap hit of $36.8M and $39M (player option).
Magic adding Chasson Randle
Josh Robbins: Reporting with @Shams Charania: The Magic intend to sign point guard Chasson Randle to a two-way contract, league sources said. To clear a spot for Randle, the Magic would have to waive one of their current two-way players, most likely Frank Mason.
Pistons-Spurs game postponed
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pistons-Spurs game on Tuesday has been postponed, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Contact tracing and monitoring of coronavirus test results causing postponement, source tells ESPN.
“You understand there’s only 450 guys in the NBA and there’s only 30 teams and every team has a quote-unquote star or superstar on their team, a franchise guy,” Beal said, “and for the Wizards to entrust me with that, that’s an honorable position, one that I don’t take for granted, that I don’t take lightly.”