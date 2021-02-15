-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks now list Tony Snell as doubtful.
February 16, 2021 | 1:53 am EST Update
Andre Roberson joining Nets
Shams Charania: Free agent forward Andre Roberson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Michael Scotto: Andre Roberson’s deal with the Brooklyn Nets is a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, a league source told @hoopshype . He played six seasons with the OKC Thunder, was a teammate of Kevin Durant, and made an NBA All-Defensive Team.
Doug Smith: I will go back to what an NBA advance scout who I greatly respect told me of Andre Drummond “He can get you 30-20 and have no impact on the game”
According to coach Billy Donovan, his conversations with executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas have been about the current roster and the last player he spoke with about roster security was forward Lauri Markkanen. ‘‘The only conversation I had with anybody about that was Lauri when that extension [talk] kind of came and went [in December],’’ Donovan said Monday. ‘‘I was not so much talking to him about what had happened, but I just wanted to make sure he was in a good place to go out and play because we were just kind of right at the end of the preseason. I have not had any players come to me and talk to me about that.’’
‘‘There’s got to be a level of understanding that there’s things you can and cannot control, and what they can control is playing,’’ Donovan said of trade talk. ‘‘I think this is always, to be honest with you, a hard time. You’ve got the All-Star break around the corner, and you’ve got [the trade deadline] coming up. ‘‘The biggest challenge, I think, for myself and the staff coaching-wise is, can we keep these guys really engaged to compete and play? Because even if there is stuff out there, that may or may not be true. I have no idea.
Kobe Bryant wanted Derrick Rose with the Lakers
The late Kobe Bryant was in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers trading for Derrick Rose. Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, had urged the Lakers to trade for the 2011 NBA MVP. “Before the helicopter crash, that was the only time I have ever heard — and I’m sure it happened more than I ever heard about — but this was the only time I ever heard Kobe make a little suggestion to the Lakers brass.
Michael Scotto: James Harden on Kyrie Irving’s 40-point game: “It’s a movie. It’s like a show. Sometimes, I forget I’m on the court. He makes them so effortless. One of the reasons why I’m here. He makes the game so easy for the rest of the team.”
Chris Fedor: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on the verbal spat between Sexton & Allen: “I don’t think it was that big of a deal. We discussed it and we moved on. If you never have conflict, you never have resolution. So it’s OK to have a little bit of conflict as long as it leads to a resolution.”