Kevin Chouinard: Tony Snell is out tonight.

8 hours ago via KLChouinard
12 hours ago via KLChouinard
1 month ago via sarah_k_spence
1 month ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot) says he feels ready to play, but says it's up to the training staff. Snell is listed as probable for tonight, but as Lloyd Pierce said, won't necessarily play just because he's available. Has to be fully ready first.
1 month ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: Tony Snell is questionable for the first time this season. Rondo, Okongwu, Gallinari and Dunn are out.
1 month ago via KLChouinard
2 months ago via KLChouinard
3 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Per the Hawks, Kris Dunn has cartilage disruption in his right knee and can do modified workouts. Okongwu still has inflammation in his sesamoid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. Snell has inflammation in his right cuboid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. pic.twitter.com/p0Ud2j9gQB
http://twitter.com/sarah_k_spence/status/1333517882152660995
1 year ago via JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III: Per Dwane Casey, Tony Snell (hip) did not practice today.
1 year ago via detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard: Good news for #Pistons: Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose are not listed AT ALL on the injury report for Friday at #Hornets. Tony Snell (left hip flexor strain) is listed as probable. Reggie Jackson and Khyri Thomas are OUT and Sekou Doumbouya and Jordan Bone are with @grdrive.
2 years ago via malika_andrews
2 years ago via mkebucksaus
2 years ago via detnewsRodBeard
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Tony Snell’s return is more likely to be some time toward the middle of the series, not Game 1 or 2. Slow rollout of the series (games Sunday and Wednesday) helps, though.
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Asked Bud if he expects to be without Tony Snell (left ankle sprain) for an extended period of time. He asked how I define extended period. Followed up with, “Will he be back for the playoffs?” The answer to that was “Yes.”
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Giannis Antetokounmpo (eye) will play tonight after being listed as probable. Tony Snell (right thigh contusion) remains out.
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Tony Snell (right thigh contusion) listed as OUT on the Bucks injury report. Jabari Parker is not listed on the injury report. Will inquire about both these players during pregame in less than an hour.
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Jason Kidd says Dellavedova, Snell and Terry will play tonight vs the Cavs. Delly will start. Minutes will be restricted for all 3 players with Delly being the most restricted.
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Jason Kidd says Matthew Dellavedova and Tony Snell remain out. Bledsoe, Payton II, Middleton, Giannis and Henson to start. Mentioned that this lineup keeps bench guys in their usual roles.
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Gary Payton II will start for the Bucks. Tony Snell OUT with left patellar tendinitis.
4 years ago via ESPN
Nick Friedell: Fred Hoiberg says Tony Snell will be out at least a week with a sprained ankle. Also notes that some veterans may not play in all three of next preseason games. Wade already said he wouldn't play in all three -- sounds like Milwaukee game is likely candidate.
Storyline: Tony Snell Injury
February 16, 2021 | 1:53 am EST Update
