8 hours ago via briancmahoney

February 16, 2021 | 1:53 am EST Update
According to coach Billy Donovan, his conversations with executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas have been about the current roster and the last player he spoke with about roster security was forward Lauri Markkanen. ‘‘The only conversation I had with anybody about that was Lauri when that extension [talk] kind of came and went [in December],’’ Donovan said Monday. ‘‘I was not so much talking to him about what had happened, but I just wanted to make sure he was in a good place to go out and play because we were just kind of right at the end of the preseason. I have not had any players come to me and talk to me about that.’’
3 hours ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

‘‘There’s got to be a level of understanding that there’s things you can and cannot control, and what they can control is playing,’’ Donovan said of trade talk. ‘‘I think this is always, to be honest with you, a hard time. You’ve got the All-Star break around the corner, and you’ve got [the trade deadline] coming up. ‘‘The biggest challenge, I think, for myself and the staff coaching-wise is, can we keep these guys really engaged to compete and play? Because even if there is stuff out there, that may or may not be true. I have no idea.
3 hours ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

Kobe Bryant wanted Derrick Rose with the Lakers

The late Kobe Bryant was in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers trading for Derrick Rose. Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, had urged the Lakers to trade for the 2011 NBA MVP. “Before the helicopter crash, that was the only time I have ever heard — and I’m sure it happened more than I ever heard about — but this was the only time I ever heard Kobe make a little suggestion to the Lakers brass.
3 hours ago via TalkBasket

