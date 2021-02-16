USA Today Sports

7 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Boston: Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery) is out. Rajon Rondo (low back pain) is out.

February 16, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
