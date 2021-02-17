Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan: “What we’re seeing right now is a young team that is not finishing games. They’ve got to learn how to finish ballgames. We’ve been in most of these games for three quarters. We’ve played good basketball for 36 minutes, sometimes 40 minutes, sometimes 45 minutes.”
February 16, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
Steve Nash not concerned about Kyrie Irving's back injury
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash hopes Kyrie Irving’s lower back is “day-to-day.” Said he played through it last night and thinks he’ll be back in the short-term.
Duane Rankin: Nets HC Steve Nash relives #Suns years: “This place means a lot to me obviously. Had some incredible years here. Incredible teams. Teammates. Coaches. The organization was 1st class and the fans here are fantastic. I lived here for 10 years. Loved it. Loved every minute of it.”
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said Steve Nash is one of the greatest players and brightest minds to come in the league. Said they often talk about him here in the Valley because of the man he is and how he led. Doesn’t think it has taken him long to already figure some things out in BKN.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said him and Chris Paul are starting to get that symmetry back where CP3 can even read Monty’s eyes or mind on what to run. Trust is there on both ends to make that happen.
Tim Bontemps: Final: Celtics 112, Nuggets 99. Terrific games from Nikola Jokic (43 points) and Jamal Murray (25) were great for Denver, but didn’t get enough help. Great game from Jaylen Brown (27-5-5) for Boston, while Jayson Tatum had 21-6-8 and went 8-8 FTs but shot 6-18.
Josh Lewenberg: Lowry has now recorded the 3rd-most rebounds in Raptors history. He recently moved into 3rd in scoring & already leads the franchise in assists. With that, he becomes the only active player in the NBA to rank inside the top-3 on his current team’s all-time pts, reb and ast lists