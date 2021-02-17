USA Today Sports

5 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan: “What we’re seeing right now is a young team that is not finishing games. They’ve got to learn how to finish ballgames. We’ve been in most of these games for three quarters. We’ve played good basketball for 36 minutes, sometimes 40 minutes, sometimes 45 minutes.”

February 16, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
