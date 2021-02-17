USA Today Sports

4 hours ago via Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
There have been early adopters within the NBA player and owner ranks already. Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic bought a Moment featuring himself and got No. 8 in the set, which is his jersey number. In limited series, the serial numbers corresponding to players’ jersey numbers tend to have the most value (the Williamson Moment Levine bought for $100,000 was No. 1, Williamson’s number). Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has bought some Moments, including some of his players in action.

February 17, 2021 | 8:00 am EST Update

Damian Lillard talks 'Dame Time'

I asked him Tuesday what he considered the definition of Dame Time. He paused. “When the moment comes — the moment of truth, I guess — where it’s time to win or lose, a play needs to be made, a shot needs to be made, the team needs to be lifted up … just being able to recognize that moment and take yourself to that place mentally,” Lillard said. “To where regardless of what kind of game it has been, embrace this moment, embrace this opportunity to rise up and have a moment when it’s most needed.”
50 mins ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

It was the most productive output for Campazzo during these 24 first games of his maiden NBA campaign and he attributes that to also being able to perform in a manner similar to his career in Europe. “I am feeling comfortable. I am feeling confident,” Campazzo said. But this is thanks to my teammates, to my coach. They’ll let me play like I know, like I used to play with my oldest (previous) teams. I want to adapt as soon as possible and keep adapting to this league. It’s not easy but I think I keep improving in every game, every practice, every day.
50 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

“All vibes in there right now, all vibes,” said a smiling Nash after the game. “Guys are rightfully excited. Great moral. Finding a way to make up a 24-point deficit. Showed a lot of character, a lot of heart and as a coaching staff, that makes you proud.” James Harden scored a game-high 38 points as his 3 gave Brooklyn (18-12), winners of four straight, its first lead of the game, 126-124, with 31.4 seconds left.
50 mins ago via Arizona Republic

“Rich Paul called me this morning, Stephen A., and he told me to make it very, very clear that no one and nobody is going to rush Anthony Davis back, and his health is first,” Perkins said on the Feb. 16 episode of Stephen A. Smith’s show Stephen A’s World. “He even said that if it’s leading up to the first or second week going into the postseason of [AD’s return], then so be it. That’s how long Anthony Davis could be out.”
50 mins ago via Sportscasting

NBA All-Star Chris Paul has an off-court project in the works: His first book. Paul’s “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court” will come out in September, St. Martin’s Press announced Wednesday. Co-written with journalist and ESPN broadcaster Michael Wilbon, the memoir by the Phoenix Suns’ point guard is a tribute to his late grandfather and mentor, Nathaniel Jones, who died while Paul was in high school. The book’s title refers to a high school game, played after his grandfather died, when Paul scored 61 points — one for each year his grandfather lived.
50 mins ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

