More on Tony Snell Injury
Sarah K. Spencer: Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot) says he feels ready to play, but says it's up to the training staff. Snell is listed as probable for tonight, but as Lloyd Pierce said, won't necessarily play just because he's available. Has to be fully ready first.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: Tony Snell is questionable for the first time this season. Rondo, Okongwu, Gallinari and Dunn are out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Per the Hawks, Kris Dunn has cartilage disruption in his right knee and can do modified workouts. Okongwu still has inflammation in his sesamoid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. Snell has inflammation in his right cuboid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. pic.twitter.com/p0Ud2j9gQB
Rod Beard: Good news for #Pistons: Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose are not listed AT ALL on the injury report for Friday at #Hornets. Tony Snell (left hip flexor strain) is listed as probable. Reggie Jackson and Khyri Thomas are OUT and Sekou Doumbouya and Jordan Bone are with @grdrive.
Malika Andrews: The Bucks do not have Tony Snell listed on their injury report for Game 3. While that doesn’t necessarily mean Snell will play, he had been listed as “out” on every injury report since he sprained his ankle last month. Gasol, Brogdon and DiVincenzo are all listed as out.
Kane Pitman: Mike Budenholzer on Tony Snell: “Maybe there’s a small chance he’ll play tomorrow.” He did confirm he is travelling with the team.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Blake Griffin (sore left knee) still is listed at questionable on today's injury report for tonight's Game 1. #Bucks list Brogdon, Gasol, DiVincenzo and Snell as OUT. #DFS
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Tony Snell’s return is more likely to be some time toward the middle of the series, not Game 1 or 2. Slow rollout of the series (games Sunday and Wednesday) helps, though.
Matt Velazquez: Asked Bud if he expects to be without Tony Snell (left ankle sprain) for an extended period of time. He asked how I define extended period. Followed up with, “Will he be back for the playoffs?” The answer to that was “Yes.”
Matt Velazquez: Giannis Antetokounmpo (eye) will play tonight after being listed as probable. Tony Snell (right thigh contusion) remains out.
Matt Velazquez: Tony Snell (right thigh contusion) listed as OUT on the Bucks injury report. Jabari Parker is not listed on the injury report. Will inquire about both these players during pregame in less than an hour.
Matt Velazquez: Jason Kidd says Dellavedova, Snell and Terry will play tonight vs the Cavs. Delly will start. Minutes will be restricted for all 3 players with Delly being the most restricted.
Matt Velazquez: Jason Kidd says Matthew Dellavedova and Tony Snell remain out. Bledsoe, Payton II, Middleton, Giannis and Henson to start. Mentioned that this lineup keeps bench guys in their usual roles.
Matt Velazquez: Gary Payton II will start for the Bucks. Tony Snell OUT with left patellar tendinitis.
Nick Friedell: Fred Hoiberg says Tony Snell will be out at least a week with a sprained ankle. Also notes that some veterans may not play in all three of next preseason games. Wade already said he wouldn't play in all three -- sounds like Milwaukee game is likely candidate.
Nick Friedell: Fred Hoiberg says Tony Snell will be out "a little while" after spraining his ankle in Monday's practice. es.pn/2dGZ0zi