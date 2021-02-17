-
February 17, 2021 | 8:31 pm EST Update
Kawhi Leonard out against Jazz
Andrew Greif: Clippers coach Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight vs. Utah.
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says he’s not sure how Nic Batum’s concussion — suffered Sun. vs. Cleveland — is progressing. The league’s concussion policy doesn’t state a firm timetable on returning to play, fwiw, because every case is different.
Barry Jackson: Steve Kerr says a mark of Spoelstra’s teams is “they always play hard and get better as the season goes on. He’s a great coach and someone I’ve always admired.” (Heat must hope ‘as the season gone on’ applies this year, with Heat 11-16 entering tonight.)
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Alen Smailagic, who had 19 points in his season debut today for Santa Cruz: “I’m very happy for Smiley. I know he had a good game.”
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr: “Between Loon and James (Wiseman) coming back relatively soon, we have several decisions to make. Those decisions have a domino effect.” Both centers will join the Warriors on their upcoming four-game trip.
Jamie Hudson: Blazers Injury Update: Rodney Hood (left foot sprain) is available for tonight’s game at New Orleans.