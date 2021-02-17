Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says he’ll use similar rotations to what Lloyd Pierce was doing, but Tony Snell is available and will be in the mix. “It’ll be good to have another healthy body in the rotation.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 17, 2021 | 8:31 pm EST Update
Kawhi Leonard out against Jazz
Andrew Greif: Clippers coach Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight vs. Utah.
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says he’s not sure how Nic Batum’s concussion — suffered Sun. vs. Cleveland — is progressing. The league’s concussion policy doesn’t state a firm timetable on returning to play, fwiw, because every case is different.
Barry Jackson: Steve Kerr says a mark of Spoelstra’s teams is “they always play hard and get better as the season goes on. He’s a great coach and someone I’ve always admired.” (Heat must hope ‘as the season gone on’ applies this year, with Heat 11-16 entering tonight.)
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Alen Smailagic, who had 19 points in his season debut today for Santa Cruz: “I’m very happy for Smiley. I know he had a good game.”
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr: “Between Loon and James (Wiseman) coming back relatively soon, we have several decisions to make. Those decisions have a domino effect.” Both centers will join the Warriors on their upcoming four-game trip.
Jamie Hudson: Blazers Injury Update: Rodney Hood (left foot sprain) is available for tonight’s game at New Orleans.