The general consensus, though, was that Doncic is the top prospect in the league and a player you want to build around. And I asked evaluators specifically about Atlanta, which has six prospects on the roster. One NBA executive put it this way: “Dallas was a good team last year that pushed the Clippers in the playoffs and was great on offense in the regular season mostly because of Luka. The Hawks were in the bottom five in both offensive and defensive efficiency last season with all of that talent. And I’m not even one who dislikes Trae, either, but there are levels to this s—. And if you have the option, you take the guy that you know is elite as opposed to the group of guys who might get there one day.”
