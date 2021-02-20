Last month, after word got out in the Top Shot community that Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic had paid $2,300 for the jersey-matching No. 13 serial of one of his own moments in the marketplace, his other moments immediately skyrocketed in value. Bogdanovic had collected soccer cards growing up in Serbia, but when a friend told him about Top Shot, the concept resonated with him as a gamer. “In video games, you put money into your character in the game,” Bogdanovic tells B/R. “With this, you put your money in and you might get lucky and get some super-rare card that somebody wants to buy. These highlights have value online. You wait for the player to get better and it could be worth a lot.”
