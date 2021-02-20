USA Today Sports

Last month, after word got out in the Top Shot communit…

9 hours ago via Sean Highkin @ Bleacher Report
Last month, after word got out in the Top Shot community that Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic had paid $2,300 for the jersey-matching No. 13 serial of one of his own moments in the marketplace, his other moments immediately skyrocketed in value. Bogdanovic had collected soccer cards growing up in Serbia, but when a friend told him about Top Shot, the concept resonated with him as a gamer. “In video games, you put money into your character in the game,” Bogdanovic tells B/R. “With this, you put your money in and you might get lucky and get some super-rare card that somebody wants to buy. These highlights have value online. You wait for the player to get better and it could be worth a lot.”

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 20, 2021 | 1:34 pm EST Update
According to Synergy, including his passes, Williamson completed a total of 29 possessions as the ball handler in pick-and-roll sets while playing at Duke. That accounted for just 4.5 percent of his total possessions during his one-and-done campaign, and while that was a small sample size, the results were promising. He averaged 1.27 points per possession when finishing as a ball-handler in pick-and-roll actions, which actually ranked in the 99th percentile among all D1 players.
51 mins ago via Bryan Kalbrosky @ HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, ,

February 20, 2021 | 1:01 pm EST Update

Knicks interested in Bradley Beal

The Knicks are interested in Beal, a source confirmed, and in general are open to trading assets to acquire a star player. They have $15 million in cap space that will disappear if it’s not used before the trade deadline, along with five first-round picks over the next three years.
1 hour ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 5 more rumors
Home