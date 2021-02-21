USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Lloyd Pierce will miss tonight’s gam…

6 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Lloyd Pierce will miss tonight’s game against Denver, as he’s in health and safety protocols after attending the birth of his second child. He has to continue testing negative to come back to the team. He’s expected back for the Cleveland game on Wednesday.

, , Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 21, 2021 | 11:11 pm EST Update
February 21, 2021 | 11:06 pm EST Update
Home