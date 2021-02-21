USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Lloyd Pierce had a Zoom call with the team today to help prep coaches/players for tonight’s game vs. the Nuggets. Both Pierce and the Hawks staff expected Pierce to be back tonight, but the NBA stepped in (Pierce has to test negative for longer).

