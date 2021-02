Hawks point guard Trae Young had 35 points and 15 assists in Sunday’s win over the Nuggets. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, it was Young’s 42nd career game with at least 25 points and 10 assists, most in the NBA since his debut. Also, he tied Luka Doncic with his fifth 30-point, 15-assist game by a player age 22 or younger. Only Oscar Robertson (eight) has more