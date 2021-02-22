Fair or unfair, those coaches will dictate whether a player like Jaylen Brown will earn a $1.3 million bonus for getting selected to his first All-Star Game. Of course, the play of Brown on the court, the success of the Celtics and the competition among guards play a big role. The fifth-year guard is having a career season, averaging 26 points per game on 41.4% shooting from 3-point range. He ranks No. 1 among Eastern Conference shooting guards in real plus-minus. Brown should be a lock to get selected. His main competition for the four potential backcourt spots (that is if the two wild-card spots go to a guard) should come from Ben Simmons, James Harden, Trae Young, Zach LaVine and Malcolm Brogdon.
