USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s …

12 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland: Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is probable. Rajon Rondo (low back pain) is questionable. Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee), Dunn (right ankle surgery) and Hunter (right knee surgery) are out.

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 23, 2021 | 2:04 am EST Update
Soon enough, Detroit will come to accept that and will more than likely buy the veteran forward out. If and when that becomes the case, Griffin’s market is expected to flourish. According to Sports Illustrated’s own Howard Beck, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of a handful of teams who could look into getting Griffin in a Sixers uniform on a minimum deal after a buyout.
3 hours ago via Justin Grasso @ Sports Illustrated

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

The numbers argument – always inherently flawed – will be used to shut down any discussion on the topic to show Sabonis deserves a second consecutive trip to the all-star game. Coach Nate Bjorkgren went to that immediately when asked after Monday’s practice. “His stats speak for themselves,” he said. “He deserves to be an All-Star. He’s got my 1,000% backing on it. He continues to play great team basketball, and he’ll get rewarded for that.”
3 hours ago via Indianapolis Star

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: All-Star Selections
During Monday’s introductory news conference, Rosas welcomed the former Toronto Raptors assistant to try to turn things around after firing Ryan Saunders following Sunday’s loss to the Knicks in New York. “The things that he’s done coaching all around the world at different levels, those experiences, I think, are very relevant to our current game,” Rosas said. “We play a very international game in the NBA, and the experience that Chris has, the perspective that he has, the time that he’s been a head coach outside of the NBA, an assistant in the NBA as well, I think those perspectives, those expertise are really important for our organization on both sides of the floor.”
3 hours ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Timberwolves Coaching Job
“I would like to be judged by wins and losses. That’s what it’s about,” Finch said. “This is about winning, and hopefully we can stack some wins on top of each other. Beyond that, we want to see the growth of our young players, and we want to develop an identity. I think if we can accomplish all three, that’s a home run, if we get two out of three, I think that’s a great step forward.”
3 hours ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

,

Home