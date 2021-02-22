Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland: Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is probable. Rajon Rondo (low back pain) is questionable. Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee), Dunn (right ankle surgery) and Hunter (right knee surgery) are out.
February 23, 2021 | 2:04 am EST Update
Lakers waiving Quinn Cook
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving guard Quinn Cook, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Teams are expected to express interest in Cook, who has served as a reliable guard and locker room voice for two title teams in LA and Golden State.
Soon enough, Detroit will come to accept that and will more than likely buy the veteran forward out. If and when that becomes the case, Griffin’s market is expected to flourish. According to Sports Illustrated’s own Howard Beck, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of a handful of teams who could look into getting Griffin in a Sixers uniform on a minimum deal after a buyout.
The Bucks need to get their scheme right and upgrade the roster. The problem is they gave up the majority of their assets for Holiday. Executives around the league view DiVincenzo as the most valuable asset the Bucks have, ahead of first-round pick swaps in 2021 and 2023, and five second-round picks through 2027. They don’t have much to offer.
The numbers argument – always inherently flawed – will be used to shut down any discussion on the topic to show Sabonis deserves a second consecutive trip to the all-star game. Coach Nate Bjorkgren went to that immediately when asked after Monday’s practice. “His stats speak for themselves,” he said. “He deserves to be an All-Star. He’s got my 1,000% backing on it. He continues to play great team basketball, and he’ll get rewarded for that.”
Damian Lillard: How the hell do you not hire David Vanterpool and he’s right there on the bench… and has been in front office SUCCESSFULLY and on the front of a bench of a winning team SUCCESSFULLY (7 years) … and also has played a major role in the development of a dominant backcourt smdh!
During Monday’s introductory news conference, Rosas welcomed the former Toronto Raptors assistant to try to turn things around after firing Ryan Saunders following Sunday’s loss to the Knicks in New York. “The things that he’s done coaching all around the world at different levels, those experiences, I think, are very relevant to our current game,” Rosas said. “We play a very international game in the NBA, and the experience that Chris has, the perspective that he has, the time that he’s been a head coach outside of the NBA, an assistant in the NBA as well, I think those perspectives, those expertise are really important for our organization on both sides of the floor.”
“I would like to be judged by wins and losses. That’s what it’s about,” Finch said. “This is about winning, and hopefully we can stack some wins on top of each other. Beyond that, we want to see the growth of our young players, and we want to develop an identity. I think if we can accomplish all three, that’s a home run, if we get two out of three, I think that’s a great step forward.”