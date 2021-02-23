So far this year, Doncic and Young are the only two players who spend more than a third of their off-ball time 35 or more feet away. During his time in Houston, Harden would have joined them, but he has done a better job staying in the play in Brooklyn, allowing himself to pose an off-ball threat even when Durant or Kyrie Irving are operating with the ball. This represents a stark change from a year ago when Harden spent 47 percent of the time a teammate had the ball below the foul line more than 35 feet from the baseline, with over 70 percent of his time in such situations spent above the hashmark.
February 23, 2021 | 2:36 pm EST Update
NBA grants Heat $4.7 million exception for Meyers Leonard injury
Shams Charania: The Heat have been granted a disabled player exception worth $4.7M for the season-ending loss of Meyers Leonard, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Miami has until April 19 to use the DPE.
Mike Conley would like to stay in Utah
In an interview with The Athletic, Conley made it clear that he would like to stay with the Jazz beyond this season. And on a day where he could finally become an All-Star for the first time in a long and successful career, Conley’s words encapsulate how much he and the Jazz organization have taken to each other. “Utah’s got me,” Conley said. “I was talking about this to my wife recently. We love it here. I don’t think I can go anywhere else that plays the way we play. We’ll see this offseason, because when that time comes there will definitely be a lot of chatter. “But, from where I sit right now, this team is so unique, in the way we play. And everyone has bought into what we want to do on both ends of the floor.”
That means players who were not starting for their respective teams were more likely to be voted as All-Star starters by their fellow peers than by fan voters. Just in this year’s voting results, we can cite various eyebrow-raising examples of players not taking their vote seriously whatsoever. How about Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kostas Antetokounmpo playing eight minutes all year and getting 10 votes from players to be an All-Star? That’s the same number John Wall got and one more than Bojan Bogdanovic, double-digit scorer for the best team in the league this year.
Jaren Jackson Jr. hasn’t played yet this campaign either and he got five votes. Milwaukee Bucks guard Jaylen Adams has scored two points in 18 total minutes of action. He got five votes as well. That’s one more player vote apiece than Karl-Anthony Towns, who had just four votes from fellow players, got. Granted, he’s missed a lot of time this season, but the point remains the same.
Towns also said Saunders will still be a “friend for life” even as their working relationship ends. “The one thing that I always can say about Ryan is he always put his all not only into the game of basketball as a coach, but as a man and trying to be a leader for us and lead us to be better men and even more righteous men,” Towns said. “He challenged me as a man. He challenged me in my faith. He challenged me as a player. He’s a tremendous leader and he’s a tremendous friend.”
February 23, 2021 | 1:57 pm EST Update
John Wall on DeMarcus Cousins: 'Hopefully he’ll get another job soon'
Kelly Iko: John Wall on the #Rockets letting DeMarcus Cousins go: “It’s tough. Someone I call my brother. The decision that was made, that’s out of my hands. I think he did a hell of a job coming back from an injury, hopefully he’ll get another job soon.”
Patty Mills doesn’t dunk. Of all the choices he could make with the ball, dunking, he says, isn’t even an afterthought. “I want to say it’s at the bottom of the list, but to be honest, it’s probably not even on the list,” Mills says. On being unable to show off for the kids: “That’s a little bit of a deflating moment when I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t think I can get there right now, mate,’” Mills says. “‘But I’ll keep working on it.’” Mills is one of a handful of players in a select club: those with successful NBA careers who, for one reason or another, have never jammed. Since the 1996–97 season (the earliest data is available from Basketball-Reference.com) 1,801 different players have combined for 210,842 regular-season dunks, and 1,259 out of 1,367 players (or 92%) who have played at least 1,000 minutes have dunked at least once.