In an interview with The Athletic, Conley made it clear that he would like to stay with the Jazz beyond this season. And on a day where he could finally become an All-Star for the first time in a long and successful career, Conley’s words encapsulate how much he and the Jazz organization have taken to each other. “Utah’s got me,” Conley said. “I was talking about this to my wife recently. We love it here. I don’t think I can go anywhere else that plays the way we play. We’ll see this offseason, because when that time comes there will definitely be a lot of chatter. “But, from where I sit right now, this team is so unique, in the way we play. And everyone has bought into what we want to do on both ends of the floor.”